Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage Episode 9 recap: Georgie tells another huge lie

The Sheldonverse is back up and running this side of Christmas, but Georgie has got himself caught in the middle of a lie in Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage Episode 9.

The binge-worthy TV show hasn’t exactly set off on the right foot in 2025. Episode 8 opened with the couple’s biggest fight yet, threatening to tear them apart thanks to Mandy’s new side hustle.

There’s more drama ahead, too. Mary and Pastor Jeff make their return in Episode 10 to square off with Audrey, and George is confirmed to be coming back in one of Georgie’s dreams.

First, Georgie has to get through Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage Episode 9 – and that involves upholding one of Jim’s biggest lies. Warning: spoilers ahead!

Georgie and Jim lie about gambling in Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage Episode 9

CBS

At the tire store, Ruben is still struggling with Georgie’s authority. This isn’t helped by Jim’s plan – he’s off to a tire convention out of town and wants Georgie to take charge while he’s gone. However, the idea of getting industry experience doing what he loves is too good to turn down.

As a result, Georgie badgers Jim into letting him go, though this doesn’t work. It’s only until they get home and Mandy agrees it would be good for Georgie to go that Jim reluctantly changes his mind. Georgie is over the moon, incessantly reading up on new tires ready to impress – and even learns a spot of Korean thanks to a phone call with Sheldon.

While they’re on their way, Jim reveals they aren’t actually going to a tire convention at all. It’s a lie he tells Audrey every year so he can go to a casino and gamble in peace. Georgie is absolutely infuriated, saying he can’t lie to Mandy about where they’re going. Jim says he has to – if he tells Mandy, Mandy will tell Audrey… and that means Jim is toast.

Meanwhile, Audrey tells Mandy she already knows Jim is lying. When Mandy asks why she puts up with it, Audrey claims she loves having the weekend to herself – and if they ever have a huge argument, she has leverage against Jim. Mandy thinks Georgie will immediately tell her the truth, with Audrey offering to take her out shopping.

CBS

By the time Georgie and Jim get to the motel, Georgie is in a total state. Jim says what they’re doing is a “make-’em-up” rather than a lie, while Georgie wants every fictional detail straight. He phones Mandy to let her know they’ve got there safely, claiming to be “following your dad’s lead” and holding up his story.

Mandy is upset Georgie has lied to her face, with Audrey claiming she didn’t know what Mandy expected.

Audrey and Mandy hit the town

CBS

To take Mandy’s mind off things, Audrey suggests she and Mandy go out for drinks – something they’ve never officially done together. Mandy agrees, with Audrey sinking beers like there’s no tomorrow. The pair have never really seen the other like this, and that prompts some honesty as they drink more booze.

With Mandy still fuming about Georgie’s lie, Audrey says he’s a really good husband. Mandy claims she’d never say something like that without being half-cut, to which Audrey responds that after a full glass, she’ll be dancing on the tables.

Back at the motel, Georgie has won big at Blackjack, with Jim astounded by how he’s done it. While Jim gets ready, Georgie tries to phone Mandy back to tell her the truth. Instead, he gets Connor, who tells him what Audrey and Mandy are doing.

A short while later, Mandy is carrying Audrey back in a sorry state. She’s talking nonsense and has lost her shoes, with Connor looking on in amazement. Audrey later drunks calls Jim, telling him what’s happened that night.

Connor steps up as babysitter

CBS

While Audrey and Mandy have been out, Connor has stepped up to the plate in Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage Episode 9. He offered to help look after Cece before Georgie and Jim left and offers again when Mandy and Audrey want to go out.

When we cut back to him with Cece, she’s happily bouncing about in her chair while Connor makes up a song on the spot about the pair. He seems incredibly at home with his new responsibility, even if Mandy and Georgie aren’t quite convinced.

When Georgie and Jim get back home, the quartet all act as if they’re believing the convention lie. Jim tells Audrey she drunk called him, who doesn’t believe it until he can recall not having her shoes.

Meanwhile, Georgie got Mandy a gift on Jim’s advice, surprising her with diamond earrings. When Jim claims Audrey begged him not to get her anything, Mandy starts to see an upside to their secret weekend.

The final scene shows Audrey heading back to the bar to get her shoes, only to find her bra is behind the bar too.

Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage Episode 9 is on CBS and Paramount+ now. Check out our Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage review, catch up with the five things the spinoff needs to fix, and when the next episode airs.