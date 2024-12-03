Georgie & Mandy won’t have a Christmas special for a simple reason

Thanksgiving in Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage was almost two weeks ago, and that’s the end of the festive fun. But if you think about it, the spinoff’s lack of a Christmas special makes sense.

If George’s death didn’t get you the first time in Young Sheldon’s Season 7 ending, it certainly did in Georgie & Mandy’s Thanksgiving special. It’s the first time we’ve seen the Coopers (almost) reunited since Young Sheldon ended, and that came with lots of emotions.

Georgie takes Mary and Missy to visit George’s grave after dinner at the McAllisters gets uncomfortable for Mary. She’s still grieving, and Thanksgiving was George’s favorite holiday. For this reason alone, adding a Christmas special would probably be too much trauma to bear.

Creators have confirmed it won’t be happening, with co-creator Steve Holland telling TV Line: “We figured one big holiday was enough. The trick of it, when you do these big holiday episodes, is that it’s exciting because you can bring in everybody, but it just felt like [to bring in everybody] two weeks after Thanksgiving was going to be too soon.” But there’s another reason why it shouldn’t happen.

Young Sheldon never had Christmas episodes either

Through 7 seasons of Young Sheldon, there was never once a Christmas special. Adding one randomly into Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage would feel disloyal to the Sheldonverse.

Six episodes of The Big Bang Theory touched on Christmas in some way, with Season 10’s ‘The Holiday Summation’ even featuring a visit to Mary Cooper. From Sheldon’s perspective, it’s possible he learned to enjoy the holiday period by being with his friends – but as we’re viewing his childhood from his perspective, Christmas would never be too high up on his list.

We also had a much stronger handle on religion in Young Sheldon, which could complicate things as far as Christmas is concerned. Its focus on consumption and gifts would likely annoy Mary, thinking it has strayed too far from its Christian message.

As we know, George much preferred Thanksgiving, with Missy probably not fussed about either if she wasn’t getting any presents. Equally, Georgie would likely not be bothered about the holiday season either, unless there was money to be made.

However, this doesn’t mean things won’t change in the future. Much like life, our perspective on things changes when we have children, and it’s likely Georgie will want to give Cece the best Christmases he can. If we see Season 2 of Georgie & Mandy, a smaller festive celebration would likely be on the cards.

Again, this would probably not include the remaining Coopers – if they haven’t touched on the holidays already, they’re not going to now.

