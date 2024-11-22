Why isn’t Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage Episode 6 on this week?

Just as things were getting good at Thanksgiving, Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage has been taken away from us. But why is Episode 6 not out this week?

After a rocky start, Georgie and Mandy’s spinoff is starting to fall into place. Not that viewing figures suggested this – the new TV show’s been rivalling the debut of Young Sheldon Season 6 consistently.

The storyline, however, hasn’t been as solid. Fans are still divided over the laugh track and elements of the McAllister’s home life (such as Mandy’s brother Connor). But when the Young Sheldon cast comes to say hello, it’s golden.

Five episodes in and Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage Episode 6 is nowhere to be seen. What’s going on, and when will it be released?

Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage is officially delayed

As is a classic strategy at CBS, Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage Episode 6 has been delayed by a week. You’ll notice Episode 5 is being repeated on November 28.

CBS

Normally, these weekly – or more, if you’re unlucky – delays are due to a live sporting event. However, this time it feels more adjacent to the holiday period.

Georgie & Mandy came out with their Thanksgiving episode a week early. So instead of continuing on with the series as normal, they’re playing catch-up. The regular Thursday CBS schedule still stands, so don’t panic.

Given we don’t know when we’ll see the Coopers reunited again, it might be nice to relive the moment for a little longer.

Let’s also remember this – the new sitcom only prepared five episodes in advance in case it wasn’t picked up to series… which it later was. They’re now filming an entire 22-episode run, so there’s bound to be a bit of delay while they’re being made.

When will Episode 6 be out?

Episode 6 of Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage will air on December 5, 2024.

CBS

Yes, you’ve only got a week to wait! Episode 6 is called ‘A Regular Samaritan,’ though there isn’t an official synopsis yet.

What we do know is that Episode 7, ‘An Old Mustang’, airs exactly a week after. Given we’re on the run-up to Christmas, we can expect the series to break again before it comes back in January.

Creators have already hinted there won’t be a Christmas-themed episode, so Episode 7 might be our last Georgie & Mandy-shaped morsel for the year. I should stress, this isn’t confirmed yet.

How to watch

Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage airs weekly on CBS on Thursdays at 8pm ET/PT.

If you miss it live, you’ve got two options. Either catch up with the series on the CBS website or app, or wait until the next day to stream it over on Paramount Plus.

Catch up with our Episode 1, Episode 2, Episode 3, Episode 4, and Episode 5 recaps before you watch the latest episodes.

