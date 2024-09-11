George RR Martin wants this ‘wrongfully’ canceled Prime Video series to return

Game of Thrones author George RR Martin has called for an Amazon Prime Video series My Lady Jane to be revived after it was prematurely canceled.

Although Martin has been preoccupied with writing The Winds of Winter and hitting House of the Dragon Season 2 with an abundance of criticism, he found some time out to praise some media he thoroughly enjoyed, including the show My Lady Jane.

The streaming service’s latest project was inspired by the novel of the same name by Cynthia Hand and follows an alternate, fantastical version of the life of Lady Jane Grey, a young woman who was technically queen of England for nine days before being removed and eventually executed.

Despite collecting a loving fanbase, including Martin, Prime Video cancelled the series after just one season, which the author lamented about in a new blog post, writing, “Jane deserved more than nine days, or eight episodes.”

Martin referred to My Lady Jane as a “clever and original historical fantasy” and gave a shout-out to the series’ showrunner Meredith Glynn, as the pair previously worked together on a Game of Thrones spinoff that was ultimately shelved.

He also posted a link to a Change.org petition, with fans lobbying for the show’s return.

The petition began on July 15, 2024 (a month before Prime Video officially cancelled the series) and is very close to its goal of 75,000 signatures as of September 11, 2024.

Like Martin, the majority of My Lady Jane fans believe the series deserved better than what Prime Video had to offer, having given it the axe merely a month after its initial premiere.

“My Lady Jane and its cast deserves more,” one fan posted on X/Twitter. “Emily and Edward’s chemistry as Jane and Guildford is insane. We need them back!!!”

Another commented, “My Lady Jane has been cancelled after one season when it’s only been released in June 2024?? @PrimeVideo when we catch you. Why can’t we have anything good. The show has everything from drama, romance, fantasy, comedy, gorgeous costumes with protagonists that have insane chemistry.”

And a third viewer wrote, “Cancelling My Lady Jane is such a huge misstep. I can’t think of another recent show that has so quickly overcome poor marketing and inspired such loyalty and conversation among seemingly everyone who watched it. It’s truly so magical and fun. It deserves more!!”

While Prime Video may have no plans to give My Lady Jane another season, the show could be given another chance at life through another streaming service such as Netflix or Max.

For more, check out new shows premiering this month, as well as new movies coming in September and our guide to the best movies of 2024 so far.