“Creepy” George RR Martin series with 100% Rotten Tomatoes score is on Netflix now

Post-House of the Dragon Season 2, George R.R. Martin fans can find a new distraction with his chilling thriller series, Dark Winds, on Netflix.

No, Dark Winds isn’t a secret Game of Thrones adaptation. It turns out, while fans have been calling on the author to finish his signature books, Martin’s been busy working on other shows. Dark Winds is one such example, on which he serves as Executive Producer.

The Western show might have flown under your radar, but with a 100% Rotten Tomatoes score, this psychological noir thriller is definitely worth checking out. Thankfully, it’s now part of the slate of new TV shows on Netflix, meaning you can get to binging immediately.

Debuting in 2022 on AMC, Dark Winds is based on the novel by Tony Hillerman. It follows Navajo Tribal Police officers Joe Leaphorn and Jim Chee, who operated in the Four Corners region of the US during the 1970s.

Their journey begins while investigating a series of seemingly unrelated crimes, which leaves both officers reconciling their grimy pasts and old wounds.

The show was followed by a second season in 2023 and has a third on the way. It became available on the streaming service on August 19, with both seasons available to watch.

Naturally, this is a big shift from Martin’s more familiar fantasy work. But Dark Winds is certainly worth checking out if you’re looking for a mysterious thriller to get stuck into. It’s been praised for both atmosphere and cast, making it one of the most intriguing new additions to Netflix this month.

The Guardian called it “a knotty, atmospheric mystery that still feels fleet enough to be tackled in one or two binges.”

Elsewhere, TIME Magazine wrote: “Gripping, gorgeously shot, and propelled by superb performances, Dark Winds is a very good show that also happens to be very important.”

The AV Club also wrote: “It all intertwines with a gripping central mystery that’s creepy as hell, totally immersive, and appropriately sentimental.”

