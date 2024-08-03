George R.R. Martin reveals several Game of Thrones shows are in development

Author George R.R. Martin has revealed that almost 10 different Game of Thrones TV shows are currently in development.

Although Game of Thrones ended its final season with more of a sputter than a bang, its spin-off series, House of the Dragon, has restored many fans’ faith in the franchise.

Because of House of the Dragon’s success, the prequel series A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms was announced to be in production.

The scope of the Game of Thrones universe is much larger than fans thought considering how author George R. R. Martin plans to expand on the GoT uniserve. At least seven shows are in development in addition to the two currently airing prequel series.

The seven Game of Thrones projects currently in the works include three live-action and four animated shows.

According to Westeros, the author spoke about the upcoming spin-offs during a lecture appearance at the Oxford Writers’ House.

Though Martin didn’t divulge specific details on what the shows will be about, the source posted a theory about four of the seven projects.

The live-action shows could focus on Aegon the Conqueror and the Ten Thousand Ships, while the animated ones will probably showcase The Golden Empire and the Sea Snake.

While the idea of exploring more Game of Thrones lore through different avenues is very interesting, it remains to be seen how many of these concepts see the light of day.

Fans were excited to get a Jon Snow-led spin-off after Season 8 ended, and the series went so far as to shoot a pilot episode. Despite this, the show never got off the ground.

Martin himself has also been candid about how the animated shows have been shelved and un-shelved multiple times in the past eight months alone.

Despite witnessing a lot of stop-and-go with potential Game of Thrones spin-offs, House of the Dragon’s continued growing popularity practically guarantees that at least one of these projects will see the light of day.

