George R.R. Martin responds to fans saying Game of Thrones will never be finished “Maybe they’re right”

George R. R. Martin is once again addressing fan concern that he may never finish the latest, long-simmering Game of Thrones novel, The Winds of Winter.

The novel, the sixth and latest in the extremely popular fantasy series, has been eagerly awaited for so long that fans have been attempting to finish it themselves using ChatGPT. Now a hot property in Hollywood since the overwhelming success of Game of Thrones, Martin’s been hard at work on several possible spin-offs.

Thrones fans are surely pleased with Martin’s expansions of Thrones’ world and history, with one caveat: they hope he won’t be too busy to finish The Winds of Winter. According to Martin’s update in a new interview, he has no plans to stop working… but he has an admission Thrones fans may not want to hear.

Martin admits ‘maybe’ concerns are right, but he’s not quitting

Recently Martin was interviewed for the short film “The Ugly Chickens,” produced by Martin and based on a short story by Howard Waldrop. Asked about the balance between his Hollywood projects and The Winds of Winter, Martin replied “Unfortunately, I am 13 years late… every time I say that, I’m [like], ‘How could I be 13 years late?’ I don’t know, it happens a day at a time.”

Late is one thing, but Thrones fans fear that the long-promised adaptation may never arrive. Martin’s update gives room for optimism… but there’s a catch. “But that’s still a priority,” he continues. “A lot of people are already writing obituaries for me. [They’re saying] ‘Oh, he’ll never be finished.’… Maybe they’re right. I don’t know.”

It’s not what fans want to hear, but Martin wraps his thoughtful answer by reminding everyone he doesn’t intend to quit any time soon. “I’m alive right now! I seem pretty vital!” With any luck, we’ll have a positive update soon, and in the meantime check out our updates on House of the Dragon Season 3 and all those myriad spin-offs.