George R.R. Martin is ready to rip into House of the Dragon Season 2

Fans eagerly awaiting George R.R. Martin’s evisceration of House of the Dragon Season 2 won’t have much longer to wait, according to a blog post.

George R.R. Martin may be the mastermind behind the books that inspired Game of Thrones and House of the Dragon, but he isn’t afraid to mince words. He’s been increasingly outspoken about dissatisfaction with House of the Dragon and how it adapts his stories.

Martin is now getting ready to finally tear House of the Dragon a new one, warning readers of his (ironically titled) blog, Not A Blog, that it was coming.

“I do not look forward to other posts I need to write, about everything that’s gone wrong with House of the Dragon… but I need to do that too, and I will,” Martin said in the blog.

Martin had previously alluded to such a story in an August 28 blog post, but many fans sensed tension back in July too, as Martin revealed he intentionally skipped a meeting with the House of the Dragon writer’s room in the post.

Martin has also been outspoken about House of the Dragon Season 2 throughout its airing. While he’s praised several moments and the actors, Martin isn’t thrilled with the way his work is adapted in some instances, particularly its take on Blood & Cheese.

“Which ending was powerful, I thought… a gut punch, especially for viewers who had never read Fire & Blood. For those who had read the book, however…” Martin wrote in his blog, implying that more details would come.

Though he avoided discussing his House of the Dragon issues today, instead focusing his blog post on the traditional Burning of Zozobra event, it seems fans won’t have to wait too much longer to hear all the problems Martin had with House of the Dragon.

