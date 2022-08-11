George R.R. Martin left “out of the loop” during final seasons of Game of Thrones

Game of Thrones author George R.R. Martin revealed in a recent interview how he was very much kept “out of the loop” during the final seasons of the show despite being heavily involved early on.

When speaking to the New York Times, Game of Thrones author George R.R. Martin was discussing the final seasons of the TV show adaptation of his beloved series. When reflecting on the final seasons, Martin revealed that he didn’t have much to do with the creative process at all.

“By Season 5 and 6, and certainly 7 and 8, I was pretty much out of the loop,” began Martin. When he was then asked why this was, he simply replied and said, “I don’t know, you have to ask Dan and David.”

Of course, the Dan and David that Martin is referring to are none other than the co-creators of the Game of Thrones show, Dan Weiss and David Benioff. Despite not being as involved with the show towards the end of its run, Martin did confirm that he had “conversations” with Weiss and Benioff about the ending of the show.

He even added that when he does get around to finishing the final book that his ending will likely mirror that of the shows in some capacity.

“I don’t think Dan and Dave’s ending is gonna be that different from my ending because of the conversations we did have,” he said. “But they may be on certain secondary characters, there may be big differences. There’s no way to get in all the detail, all the minor characters, all the secondary characters.

However, George R.R. Martin has been heavily involved with the upcoming prequel series, House of the Dragon. HBO’s chief content officer Casey Bloys had the following to say when discussing Martin’s role in helping shape the world and history for the new show.

“George, for us, in this process has been a really valuable resource,” Bloys revealed. “He is literally the creator of this world. He is its historian, its creator, its keeper. And so I can’t imagine doing a show that he didn’t believe in or didn’t endorse.”