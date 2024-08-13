George Clooney tells Quentin Tarantino to “f**k off” after bizarre comment

It sounds as though George Clooney has a standing beef with Quentin Tarantino after some unruly comments from the director.

One of Clooney’s first huge roles when making the jump from television to cinema was From Dusk Till Dawn. He and the movie’s writer, Quentin Tarantino, played the Gecko Brothers, bank robbers who find themselves in a bar populated by vampires.

It’s a uniquely ’90s cult hit with some powerhouse talent, including Robert Rodriguez serving as director. But now, From Dusk Till Dawn has opened up an old wound for the one-time Batman actor.

Pitt and Clooney, who both have worked with Tarantino in the past, spoke with GQ to promote their new film, Wolfs. When Pitt attempted to compliment the Pulp Fiction director, Clooney let it be known he’s “a little irritated with him.”

“He did some interview where he was naming movie stars, and he was talking about you, and somebody else, and then this guy goes, ‘Well, what about George?’ He goes, ‘He’s not a movie star.'” Clooney recounted.

“And then he literally said something like, ‘Name me a movie since the millennium.’ And I was like, ‘Since the millennium? That’s kind of my whole f***ing career.'”

“So now I’m like, all right, dude, f**k off.”

From Dusk Til Dawn was one of Clooney’s earliest breakout film roles after decades on various TV shows, but it’s always been kind of a joke in his career. Clooney has previously mocked Tarantino for comments he made about believing he and Clooney resembled each other enough to be brothers.

He’s right, though, that he wouldn’t have his biggest, star-making hits until the millennium when he appeared in movies like O Brother, Where Art Thou, Ocean’s Eleven, and The Perfect Storm.

Despite the alleged beef, Clooney does still acknowledge he respects him in the interview, saying, “I don’t mind giving him sh*t. He gave me sh*t. But we’re really lucky we got to work with these great directors.

“Director and screenplay is what keeps you alive. And I learned that after doing some really bad films. You can’t make a good film out of a bad script. You can’t do it. You can make a bad film out of a good script. You can f**k it up.”

Wolfs, starring Clooney and Pitt and directed by Jon Watts, is in theaters September 20. In the meantime, read all about the upcoming Alien Romulus, or find other new movies and TV shows streaming this month.