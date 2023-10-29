Gen V showrunner hints season finale will tie heavily to The Boys Season 4

Gen V’s showrunner has revealed that the show’s season finale will tie heavily into the opening events of The Boys Season 4.

Gen V — the Amazon Prime Video spin-off series of The Boys — has almost reached its season finale after eight gut-punching episodes.

Following the super powered students of Godolkin University, Gen V follows a group of superheroes in training as they learn that their school and the adults in charge of it don’t have their best interests at heart.

As the season has progressed, Gen V has made it clear that it has a lot of ties to its source materials and now its showrunner has confirmed that their season finale will directly tie into The Boys Season 4.

Gen V may see a student jumping over to The Boys

Gen V co-showrunner Michele Fazekas recently sat down with Variety to talk about the show’s highly anticipated season finale and how the series will tie into The Boys.

In Episode 7, some characters from The Boys spilled into Gen V with Grace Mallory, the former deputy director of the CIA, and founder of The Boys, met with Dean Shetty, vice presidential candidate Victoria Neuman was revealed to be Marie’s benefactor, and Shetty’s backstory included losing her family on Transoceanic Flight 37, the same flight Homelander and Queen Maeve left to perish in Season 1.

Because of these ties, a lot of Gen V fans have theorized that a bigger connection between the two shows is coming and Fazekas sort of confirmed it.

“It’s a cliffhanger on a lot of levels. It’s a cliffhanger to our second season,” Fazekas said, “It’s a cliffhanger to The Boys fourth season. There’s definitely a sense of — I would like to see what happens next!”

Fazekas added, “Vought is always the Big Bad, and you never want to forget that. And I think you will be reminded of that very well in the finale.”

However, the showrunner was very cryptic about a Gen V student potentially jumping over to The Boys’ side of the universe stating, “I have not seen that fan theory. I try not to engage on that, I don’t want to even accidentally see something. I would just say this season is not going to end how you expect.”