Gen V set photo shows rejected Seven supe in Season 2

A set photo claimed to be from the production of Gen V Season 2 shows The Seven’s rejected supe, Dogknott.

Over a month ago, Reddit user inlifetroll shared the photo in the Gen V subreddit, writing, “I don’t watch the show but driving by I saw this guy and was wondering if anyone knows what this actor’s name is.”

The image fits in with the timing of the production schedule, with Gen V Season 2 starting to shoot scenes in May.

What’s more, the Reddit community was on hand to reveal that the actor in costume is The 100 star Zach McGowan.

But what we didn’t know at the time is that McGowan’s new supe, Dogknott, appeared as one of the potential candidates to join The Seven in The Boys Season 4.

Another Redditor has connected the dots, sharing a screenshot of inlifetroll’s post alongside the description: “Based on a filming photo from Season 2 of Gen V, it looks like Dogknott is going to be appearing.”

This would make a lot of sense, given Dogknott’s appearance in The Boys was nothing more than a photo and a brief (and rather explicit) description.

His photo is shown in Season 4 Episode 1, as Ashley presents the Vought supes a series of potential new members.

When Dogknott’s profile comes up, A-Train interjects, “I thought he ate a dog.”

But Deep replies, “He ate out a dog. It’s a big difference.”

Alongside this tidbit, his profile shows a number of his acting credits, including the reality show Poundtown with Dogknott, as well as the movies Doggie’s Home and Doggie’s Home 2: Old Dog, New Tricks.

As for his special skills, they’re listed as canine telepath, cancer detection, super hearing, night vision, and hates fireworks.

While it’s a hilarious aside, an actor with McGowan’s experience would normally have a more substantial role, so it seems likely that this was just a teaser for what’s to come from him in Gen V Season 2.

The Reddit post has got fans speculating what his arc might be, with one suggesting, “The dude is close with dogs to an uncomfortable degree but the joke is… he just really, really likes dogs. Without anything sexual.”

Another replied, “That’s actually hilarious. Deep has us assuming it would be sexual, so it’s a subversion that keeps them from telling the same joke twice.”

“Especially if, different from the Deep, Dogknott genuinely cares about animal rights and welfare and has landed in hot water with Vought from refusing sponsorships with companies that torture animals,” added a third.

Others are just excited to see McGowan, including this person who said, “He played Ronan in The 100. Seriously good actor.”

A second chimed in, “His role in Shameless was so good that it makes it hard to take him seriously in any other roles. Great actor though.”

The Boys Season 4 Episodes 1-4 are streaming on Prime Video now. Find out when to tune into the next one with our Season 4 release schedule.

