Gen V Episode 7: What happened on Transoceanic Flight 37?

In Gen V Episode 7, Transoceanic Flight 37 is revealed to be a major part of Dean Shetty’s past – here’s a reminder of what happened on the plane.

In our review of the seventh episode, we said it has “the same emotionally and satirically brutal edge” as the flagship series, and it “shifts the hierarchy of power in troubling, shocking ways.”

After the reveal of Shetty aiming to make the Virus as contagious as possible, Episode 7 digs into her wider efforts to gather support for a superhero genocide (including a meeting with Grace Mallory) and why she’d want to wipe them all of the face of the Earth.

Marie and Jordan sneak into her office and discover a folder with all sorts of documents pertaining to a flight that went down with 123 people aboard: Transoceanic Flight 37 – so, here’s what happened.

Gen V: Transoceanic Flight 37 explained

Transoceanic Flight 37 was the plane that Homelander and Queen Maeve tried and failed to save in The Boys Season 1 – and Shetty’s husband and daughter were on it.

The plane, traveling from Paris to Chicago, was hijacked by terrorists midway through the journey. Homelander and Queen Maeve came aboard and killed two of them, but their rescue effort went disastrously wrong after Homelander lasered the cockpit controls, rendering the aircraft un-flyable.

Maeve asked him to “lift the plane”, but Homelander said it wasn’t possible. So, instead of improvising, he made the harrowing decision to abandon everyone. Maeve begged him to save a little girl and her mother, but Homelander argued that saving one would be a PR nightmare. “What, so they can tell the world that we left the rest of them to f*cking die?” he told her, before threatening to murder all of the panicking passengers and leaving with Maeve.

All 123 people were killed in the crash, including Lily and Paul Shetty, the dean’s child and husband. “It’s not just [Homelander], you all leave a path of destruction behind you,” she tells Marie and the others, believing the world would be a safer place without any supes in it.

