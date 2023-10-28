Gen V Episode 7: Who was on the phone to Grace Mallory?

In Gen V Episode 7, we get a surprise appearance from Grace Mallory, the founder of The Boys – but who was she speaking to on the phone?

In our review of the seventh episode, we said it has “the same emotionally and satirically brutal edge” as the flagship series, and it “shifts the hierarchy of power in troubling, shocking ways.”

In the previous episode, Dean Shetty and Doctor Cardosa became responsible for the death of a supe student after barely increasing the Virus’ concentration. “Could you make it contagious?” she asked, and that deadly ambition lies at the heart of the penultimate installment.

She seeks out the help of a familiar face: Grace Mallory, but their meeting doesn’t go as well as she would have hoped. As Shetty walks away, Mallory speaks to someone on the phone – who was it?

Who did Grace Mallory speak to on the phone in Gen V Episode 7?

We’re betting that Grace Mallory was speaking to Billy Butcher on the phone in Gen V Episode 7.

There are other options. Grace has worked with Victoria Neuman before, and after she reacts so calmly to Marie’s reveal of the Woods and the Virus, it’s possible she’s been in the loop for a long time. It could also be any of the other Boys, such as Hughie, MM, or even Annie.

Butcher seems like the top candidate, though, given his long relationship with Mallory. He’s always been her number one enforcer, and even though things were a bit frosty between them in Season 3 (especially after she said he was as bad his dad), he would make the most sense.

Past Butcher would probably be keen on wiping out all of the supes on the planet, which would make him more of an ally to Dean Shetty – but he has Ryan to consider now, even though he’s enchanted by Homelander.

Gen V Episodes 1-7 are on Prime Video now, which you can sign up for here. You can check out our other coverage below:

