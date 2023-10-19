What time is Gen V Episode 6 on Prime Video?

Gen V Episode 6 is set to follow the fallout of Cate’s betrayal, and we’ll also get the return of a major fan favorite – so, here’s exactly what time it’ll drop on Prime Video.

Last week, Gen V scrambled to find an answer to its supes blacking out and losing days’ worth of memories. Everyone thought it was Rufus, the psychic who bashed his nuts repeatedly with a baseball bat before Marie exploded his penis – that’s what you get for “mind-rape”, after all.

He may be a scumbag, but he wasn’t the culprit – it was Cate, who’s been manipulating all of her friends for years at the behest of Dean Shetty. The question is… why?

Well, Episode 6 of Gen V is poised to reveal a bit more about Cate and the extent of her powers – so, here’s what time you’ll be able to stream it on Prime Video.

Gen V Episode 6 will drop on Prime Video at 8 p.m. ET on Thursday, October 19.

If you’re in the US, consider yourself lucky – you’re getting the episode a day earlier than everyone else. For others in the UK and abroad, it’ll arrive on Friday, October 20. We’ve outlined exactly when episodes are released on Prime Video below in accordance with your time zone, wherever you are in the world:

5pm PT

8pm ET

9pm Brazil

1 am UK

2am Central European Summer Time

5:30am India Standard Time

10am Australia

12pm New Zealand

In an interview with TV Insider, showrunner Michele Fazekas teased: “[Cate] has a legitimate beef. I love the conversation in Episode 3 that she and Marie have about how they have a similar background where Marie is responsible for the death of her parents. Cate’s responsible for her brother going missing and probably being dead as well.

“She and Marie have a similar want, which is they’re looking for a mother figure… underneath the outlandishness and craziness and penises, there’s a real sort of tragedy and sadness behind all it.”

Gen V Episodes 1-5 are on Prime Video now, which you can sign up for here. You can check out our other coverage below:

