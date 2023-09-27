Gen V cast delivers super-powered safe sex guidelines

The cast of Gen V recently produced a video in which they outlined how to practice safe sex when you’re with super-powered people.

The Boys completely took Amazon Prime Video by show when it first debuted in 2019 as it was a darker take on the superhero genre.

The series follows Billy Butcher and his group of vigilante as they try to take down The Seven — an elite and corrupt group of superheroes — along with Vought International, the billion-dollar company who funds them.

Article continues after ad

Because the show saw three successful seasons with a fourth on the way, a spin-off series titled Gen V was green lit, set to follow super-powered college kids in the world of The Boys. And now the cast has released a safe sex guideline video ahead of they’re premiere.

Article continues after ad

Gen V cast outlines how to safely have sex as a superhero

As Gen V will focus on college kids with superpowers and how they navigate young adult life with an extreme weight on their shoulders, the series recently tweeted out a video outlining how students at Godolkin University have sex safely.

Article continues after ad

The young supers of tomorrow touch on classic safe sex practices such as always wearing a condom and having a safe word, but also stress the need to make sure your powers match with your partners and the importance of not letting your sexual activity lead to injury or death.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

You can check out the full video below:

Gen V is set to not only give The Boys fans a glimpse into what life is like as a super powered young adult, but also uncover a dark secret Vought International is desperate to keep under wraps.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

You can find out more information about Gen V here, and keep our coverage of The Boys bookmarked for the show’s release on Prime Video on September 29.

You can also sign up for Prime Video here if you don’t already have a subscription. Please note that if you click on a product link on this page we may earn a small affiliate commission.