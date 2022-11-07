Gears of War feature film and animated series in the works for Netflix

Lawrence is a writer based in New York City covering entertainment and games for Dexerto focusing on Hearthstone, World of Warcraft, NBA 2K, and any indie game he can review. You can contact Lawrence at [email protected]

Netflix announced plans to develop a live-action Gears of War feature film as well as a follow-up adult animated series in collaboration with The Coalition.

To mark the 16th anniversary of the original Gears of War release, streaming giant Netflix announced that the company is partnering with developer The Coalition to develop a live-action feature film based on the mega-hit gaming franchise.

The news came along with the announcement that future projects are also in the works, including an adult animated series.

Gears of War movie is in the works at Netflix

A feature-length Gears of War movie has long been rumored to be in development, and now, Netflix has revealed that they have landed the rights to develop a movie from the Microsoft-exclusive series.

The news comes exactly 16 years to the day that the original Gears of War was released to the Xbox 360 back in 2006.

As of now, no casting choices or release date information has been revealed for the live-action movie. For now, we only have the Netflix account’s official tweet to go off of.

Not only are there plans to develop an adult-focused animated show to expand on the Gears universe, but there is also the potential for even more shows to come from the partnership.

Although it could be multiple years before we see Marcus Fenix and the COG army on the big screen, it’ll certainly be one of the most highly anticipated movies to come from Netflix in a long time.