Game of Thrones: House of the Dragon - release date, trailer, plot, more

Game of Thrones has been arguably one of the biggest TV shows of the 21st century — and a prequel, called House of the Dragon, looks set to take the world by storm once again.

Despite its controversial final season, Game of Thrones achieved more success than many TV shows could ever dream of. It had (and still does have) universal appeal and a diehard fan base thanks to its evocative and action-packed storylines.

House of the Dragon is set to head back in time in the GoT universe, looking at Westeros and the Seven Kingdoms centuries before the events of A Song of Ice and Fire. Here’s everything we know about the upcoming spinoff series.

Release date

House of the Dragon was greenlit by HBO back in October 2019, just a few short months after Game of Thrones reached its finale, with Bran Stark on the Iron Throne after much fighting and deliberating throughout the show’s entire existence.

As that was still only a year ago — and with the ongoing global health crisis holding back TV and film productions worldwide — we still don’t have a concrete date for House of the Dragon.

That said, we do know that the show is due to arrive in 2022 which, while it seems like quite the wait, seems very reasonable given how much needs to go into the show.

House of the Dragon plot

House of the Dragon goes back 300 years prior to the events we saw throughout Game of Thrones, focusing on the dragonlord ancestors of Daenerys Targaryen and “the beginning of the end of the once all-powerful dynasty that dominated the Seven Kingdoms."

We don’t know a lot about the names of the characters involved, though we expect to see some names crop up that may be familiar to the most dedicated Game of Thrones fans. There are three characters we know of, though. They are:

Rhaenyra Targaryen

Alicent Hightower

Daemon Targaryen

With that said, we don’t yet know the exact storyline set to feature in House of the Dragon, but we expect it to be as the Mad King himself.

House of the Dragon trailers

Though there have been a number of fan-made trailers pop up, there no official trailers from HBO or the Game of Thrones crew thus far.

House of the Dragon cast

So far, there have been no confirmed cast members for House of the Dragon. Of course, fans have their own ideas of who they want to see in the show, but we might have to wait a little while longer to find out.

It has been confirmed as of September 20 that casting is officially underway for the show, so hopefully we’ll know who’s involved sooner rather than later.

HBO confirms casting is underway on the Game of Thrones prequel series 'House of the Dragon' and it's on track to release in 2022 🐉



(via @DEADLINE) pic.twitter.com/aMEhmAEGEq — Culture Crave 🎥 (@CultureCrave) September 21, 2020

So, that’s everything we know about Game of Thrones prequel House of the Dragon so far. It’s not a whole lot to go off, but as casting and production gets underway, expect a lot more news to come in the coming weeks.

Before you know it, the show will be premiering — but until then, keep tabs on this page for the biggest updates and changes that occur to House of the Dragon.