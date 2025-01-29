Game of Thrones author has one major concern about A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms

George R.R. Martin has seen all of Game of Thrones prequel series A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms, and while he loves what he saw, the author has one major concern about the show.

The Game of Thrones author is pretty honest when it comes to adaptations of his books, praising them when he likes what he sees, and calling projects out when he’s unhappy with the outcome.

Martin revealed he was kept “out of the loop” regarding Game of Thrones’ divisive finale, and he wasn’t happy with how the ‘Blood & Cheese‘ storyline in House of the Dragon deviated from what he had written.

Now, he’s blogging about forthcoming prequel A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms, praising the series, but also adding a caveat for those who love action.

George R.R. Martin says A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms “may not satisfy” action fans

HBO Peter Claffey as Dunk

First, the good stuff. George R.R. Martin wrote in his blog: “I’ve seen all six episodes now (the last two in rough cuts, admittedly), and I loved them.

“Dunk and Egg have always been favorites of mine, and the actors we found to portray them are just incredible. The rest of the cast are terrific as well. Wait until you guys meet the Laughing Storm. And Tanselle Too-Tall.”

In reference to his past issues with adaptations, Martin added: “It’s as faithful as adaptation as a reasonable man could hope for (and you all know how incredibly reasonable I am on that particular subject).”

But Martin is also worried that one issue might upset certain fans, writing: “Viewers who are looking for action, and more action, and only action… well, this one may not satisfy you.

“There’s a huge fight scene here, as exciting as anyone could ask for, but there are no dragons this time around, no huge battles, no white walkers… this is a character piece, and its focus is on duty and honor, on chivalry and all it means.”

He then ended the blog on a more positive note, saying: “I hope you will love the show as much as I do.”

A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms is set to premiere on HBO sometime in 2025. In the meantime, read about this House of the Dragon Season 3 update and check out the House of the Dragon filming locations.