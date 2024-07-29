Game of Thrones’ favorite family will return in House of the Dragon S2 finale

The Season 2 finale of House of the Dragon will see the return of Game of Thrones’ favorite family, as House Stark will be joining the war efforts.

House of the Dragon Season 2 Episode 7 left Team Black in the best possible position for what’s sure to be the fiercest battle in the Targaryen Civil War so far.

Thanks to Rhaenyra and Jacaerys‘ efforts, several wild dragons have been claimed, including Silverwing and Vermithor. Now that they are armed with more dragon power, they have a better shot at defeating the Greens.

Article continues after ad

And their chances of winning the war are going to grow as Game of Thrones‘ favorite family, the Starks, will be joining Team Black for the Season 2 finale.

During the trailer for Episode 8 (at 0:03), viewers can see a small battalion of men walking with the banner for House Stark.

This small army is known as the Winter Wolves, a group of northmen who pledged their allegiance to Rhaenyra’s claim. They also go by the name Greybeards, as they are older men who have spent decades protecting the North from wildlings and other dangerous creatures.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

While most of the people in the Winter Wolves are not directly linked to House Stark by blood, they were commanded into battle at the behest of Cregan Stark, the Lord of Winterfell.

Back in Episode 1, Cregan met with Jacaerys on the top of the Wall where the Night’s Watch are stationed.

The Stark lord agreed to help Team Black because of his ancestors’ long history with Targaryen kings such as Jaehaerys I Targaryen.

Article continues after ad

House Stark was always seen as the top favorite family in Game of Thrones because of their dedication to keeping their oaths and doing the right thing for the realm.

And it looks like this family tradition goes back centuries, as Cregan and his men will be fighting for Team Black during the remainder of the Dance of the Dragons.

For more, check out our guides to Ulf the White, Alys Rivers, and Alyn of Hull. You can also find out what we thought of the season so far with our House of the Dragon Season 2 review and our breakdown of the House of the Dragon filming locations.

Article continues after ad