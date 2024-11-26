From Season 3 finale exposes master villain, and it’s not The Man In Yellow

The From Season 3 finale tied together so many longstanding plot mysteries, but one major revelation raises big question marks about a supposed friend of one estranged character on the show… It might not just be The Man in Yellow they have to worry about.

Episode 10 was a blockbuster ending by all accounts, setting up its big return in 2026 as it has been renewed for Season 4.

There are a series of developments in the finale – in fact, both of its parts – that act as final pieces of the puzzle to explain why nobody has been able to break the loop of Fromville and escape. Instead, they are looked into a cycle of reincarnation and, frankly, evil tribulations of the mind.

Article continues after ad

Going through, clue by clue, you’re going to need to be open to the idea The Boy In White has been behind everybody’s demise from the very beginning. Season 3, first and foremost, tells us a lot about the origins of Fromville but there are signs in Seasons 1 and 2 that seem to now feed into the idea that a supposed savior is actually an absolute menace.

Article continues after ad

From Season 3 finale clues









Major events in the Season 3 finale back up theory

Right from the off, the first few scenes of the finale were set at a different pace to anything we have seen before, rattling off new findings for several characters (full recap here) in quick succession.

Article continues after ad

Jim and Jade came together to figure out the numbers of the bottle tree made a song, which then summoned all the “anghkooey” children to the tree, and Tabitha discovers all of them were sacrificed in a deal that saw all of the town’s old residents become immortal as monsters.

To prove it, the Smiley Creature popped out of Fatima’s belly in the tunnels and all the monsters were standing there in a circle laughing. It was almost like they needed to be there to see the evidence they cannot be killed.

Article continues after ad

It finally explained the bizarre scenes of Season 2 with the children tied down on the stones under the Faraway Tree, where the roots created the symbol that plagued Jade and Christopher. This must have been the exact place they died. Turns out, Jade is a reincarnated version of Christopher and Tabitha is Miranda, Victor’s Mom, and their child was killed in the ritual.

Article continues after ad

Their revelation angered The Man in Yellow, who later said, “Knowledge comes with a cost… Your wife shouldn’t have dug that hole, Jim,” before slitting Jim’s throat open in front of his time travelling daughter, Julie.

Article continues after ad

It was a lot to digest but the timing of the new character’s sudden emergence is curious. Very curious.

Clue 1: Episode 9, Victor takes an axe to the tree

MGM Victor sparked the return of The Boy In White when he tried to chop down a tree in Season 3

Let’s get the low hanging fruit out of the way first. The names of the episodes have to be telling us something beyond the obvious. Episode 9 was called ‘Revelations: Chapter 1’ to set up the grand finale of ‘Revelations: Chapter 2’. Take a step back from the cliffhanger death and reincarnations for a second… Why did The Man In Yellow show up in the first place?

Article continues after ad

The easy answer could be the song Jade started to play on the violin, yet, I am starting to think it could be something even more sinister: maybe he’s got an inside man.

Article continues after ad

In Episode 9, Victor completely loses it for a moment and says he doesn’t want to remember anymore – at a time where viewers needed him to start remembering haha!

Anyway, he trashes his room, takes a laughably small axe to the Bottle Tree, and tries to hack it down. After an extended period of no-shows from him, The Boy In White finally reappears looking quite a bit older, delivering a firm message to his so-called friend.

Article continues after ad

“You can’t do that. It’s important,” he tells Victor after swinging an axe at the tree. He then asks why the boy won’t help them. “Because I tried with Christopher,” he replied. “I think you need to learn for yourselves. It’s the only way you’ll understand. Everything’s changing now… Don’t cut down that tree.”

He said he was still Victor’s friend in the exchange but there was something really odd about his facial expressions, almost like he wanted the people to suffer to understand. And, well, now we know that’s exactly what happened – RIP, Jim.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

The lack of answers from The Boy In White, especially when he can see Victor’s completely out of ideas in the scene, was striking. He has no intention of helping other than a vague message. It begs the question: Where is he walking off to from there? Why doesn’t he ever elaborate? Why did he almost bite his tongue at the thought of helping them?

There is a chance the boy is wandering back to a settlement ran by The Man In Yellow, controlling the entirety of Fromville and pulling the strings. Maybe he’s a wanderer from the pack who can never be too specific as it could leave him vulnerable.

Article continues after ad

Worse still, while helping Victor with certain things over the years, The Boy In White might be the middle man feeding back information to The Man In Yellow about the town’s entire plans – using poor old Victor, who never grew up and lacks critical thinking entirely, as a pawn in an evil game.

Article continues after ad

Clue 2: All the children died… But not The Boy In White?

MGM The Boy In White seems to have escaped the sacrifice

In the show’s most important revelation to date, we found out in Season 3 that the children were all exchanged for immortality. The deal with the devil.

Article continues after ad

And yet, there is still room in Fromville for a certain boy: The Boy In White.

There is zero explanation as to why he was not tied down on the stones and killed. Or, why he appears so perfectly compared to the “anghkooey” children, who let’s be honest, look as rough as burnt toast, bless them.

There is a chance that the boy has either survived a previous incarnation of the town or is in on it with The Man In Yellow, watching over them all the time. It’s striking that he only appears in key moments and never at random – most of the time, it’s when they learn something new. Victor cutting down the tree, for instance, or them finding new Faraway Trees. There are countless examples.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

And now with the story walker theories confirmed for Julie, it appears there is a set structure to the From nightmare that has replayed countless times in history. The same moments, the same trees, the same clues are all waiting to be found and it’s down to them to break the loop.

For The Boy In White to appear at such key moments and never any time else, it could be because he is reporting back about what the people of Fromville are finding at each turn.

Article continues after ad

From Season 3 clues (before finale)

Episode 8 clue: Is The Boy In White hiding something?

MGM The Boy In White was seen speaking to Christopher in Victor’s flashback, and the information he shared led to Victor’s mother’s death

In Season 3 Episode 8, a flashback reveals The Boy In White telling Christopher “the answers to the end are in the beginning,” expanding on it with the children being “born in the dark and murdered in the dark.”

On the face of it, it looks like helpful context about what happened to them and ties into what we know now. However, it could be a double entendre. I’m starting to think its hidden meaning is far, far more sinister than that.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

It was in the show’s very first episode that Julie was teased as a story walker (now confirmed), where they spoke about characters and their fates on the RV. It was foreshadowed as far back as then, which is incredible storytelling to be fair. Well, cast your minds back to the end of the pilot episode… The Boy In White returns to wave at Ethan in bed. It was at this moment he recognized the family as a threat.

Again in Season 1, Sara suddenly starts to go around slitting throats for the voices in her head. In Episode 4, she sees the words ‘Kill The Boy’ appear on her arm and passes out. Eventually, she takes a scalpel from the clinic and, in trying to kill Ethan to “take them all home”, she killed her own brother, which acted as a trigger to never trust these voices ever again.

Article continues after ad

The timing of that happening so soon after The Boy In White spotted Ethan and his family in their new home cannot be ignored. It is Ethan, after all, who eventually tells Julie about being a story walker.

Article continues after ad

And knowledge comes with a cost, remember. Once the masters heard these people had arrived in town, they sent voices to Sara to make them suffer as soon as humanly possible – possibly to scare them off looking deeper into the mysteries of the town.

Article continues after ad

Season 3 clue: Thomas appears to haunt Jim

MGM Jim has been receiving phone calls for a long time, but this season… his dead son was on the line

One of the weirdest things about From is the use of hallucinations you see in various episodes, from Father Khatri haunting Boyd to the phone ringing for Jim to answer. And in Season 3, the dead son of the Matthews family, Thomas, has sent a few messages talking to Jim – which is just impossible as he died young, well before they came to Fromville.

Let’s say there’s a strange character controlling the town and its inhabitants, this sort of cruelty is unmatched. It can’t possibly be Thomas, right? Equally, how the hell did anyone find out about Thomas to use this as bait for Jim?

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

The answer is not yet clear. That being said, it’s very interesting that in Season 1 Episode 4 (yes, I have been rewatching like crazy since the finale), The Boy In White first reappears close to Victor and Ethan as they walk through the forrest and find a Faraway Tree.

In a brief exchange, which proves too much for Victor to take in – due to his PTSD of his family’s death – Ethan tells him he has a dead younger brother called Thomas. Seconds later, The Boy In White is seen walking away from them and soon enough he’s gone.

Article continues after ad

He was spying on them.

And if The Boy In White knew as far back as Season 1 that Jim and Tabitha have such trauma they could tap into, it was only a matter of time before the controllers of Fromville used this to bend their minds even further. As Boyd said, the place it trying to break them at every turn.

Article continues after ad

From Season 2 clues

Clue 2: Season 2, Tabitha gets evicted from Fromville

MGM The kids led Tabitha to the lighthouse but it was not them who pushed her off, was it?

The Boy In White pushing Tabitha out of the window to escape Fromville in the Season 2 finale was seen as an act of help, but there could have been something even more sinister to it.

Article continues after ad

Maybe he had seen she was learning too much and wanted to send her away before The Man In Yellow found out. After all, the man did warn the town in Season 1 not to dig a hole (aka, learn more) in a phone call after they tried to find out more about the town’s power supply.

With Tabitha finding Victor’s father, coming back and bringing him along for the ride, there’s a chance this scuppered the boy’s plans to get them out of the way. And eventually, he had to report it to the man so he could step in and protect some of the mysteries of Fromville only they know about.

Article continues after ad

As we know with every villain ever, they always use other grunts to avoid getting involved early and step in only when they need to. It could be the same story in From – and now that we know Julie can see chapters of the story play out from across time, there is a possibility key moments keep playing out with people with different faces, and once The Boy In White knew who Tabitha really was, he had to intervene.

The “anghkooey” children were also leading her to the tower, yet perhaps for different reasons. We now know “anghkooey” means “remember” and it could be they were hoping she would remember a memory, in flashback form, about their fates. Instead, when she got there he decided to push her out before she got to that point.

Article continues after ad

From Season 1 clues

Season 1 clue: The Boy In White returning after so long

MGM The Boy In White appeared at the end of Episode 1, in Season 1, waving at Ethan and shushing. He later told Victor about his appearance

Speaking of his return, Victor tells Ethan that the boy had not been seen in a very long time. In fact, the last time he saw him was when the first two cars came to town.

In a flashback scene that haunts Victor to this day, The Boy In White was also on the scene when the dog was barking in a town full of dead people. Victor emerges from the bunker to find they have all been torn apart by the monsters and his so-called friend doesn’t console him, inform him of what happened, or even show a shred of regret about it.

Article continues after ad

He walks over to the galaxy wheel next to one of the houses, smiling, and tells Victor to come and play.

Now, if you piece all of this together – whether I am right about The Boy In White being an informant for The Man In Yellow or not – there’s something not quite right about him.

We might have to wait until 2026 to find out more about the mysterious character but, for now, I’ve got him down as the master villain watching over the town and torturing the mind of poor old Victor, who he keeps alive to manipulate and get answers from, safe in the knowledge the fella who still walks around with a lunchbox won’t ever work it all out.

From Seasons 1-3 are streaming on MGM+ now. You can also read more about the “Jill Green” dedication, and check out our recaps for Episode 1, Episode 3, Episode 4, Episode 5, Episode 6, Episode 7, and Episode 9.