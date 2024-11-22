From Season 4 is officially going ahead but don’t celebrate yet

With the From Season 3 finale just around the corner, you’ll be relieved to know Season 4 has been given the greenlight over at MGM+, but don’t get too excited just yet.

While it’s great news to know the horror series will be getting another 10-episode chapter, production is set to start in 2025, meaning From Season 4 won’t be making its premiere until 2026.

There are no specific release windows just yet, so this could mean waiting just over a year or nearly two years. “Not until 2026 though which sucks. That’s a long wait,” wrote one fan on Reddit.

“Come on, 2026… they are making a mistake, sorry but fans will not be waiting too long on that,” said another, while a third added, “2026 release… that’s sooo f**king sad.”

Others have reacted more positively to the release year, including this person who said, “It’ll probably be pretty early 2026, not much longer than a year wait.”

Whatever the case, it’s ultimately good news. While Season 3 has been epic so far, there are still so many unanswered questions – from who (or what) is behind Fromville to the identity of Martin the dungeon guy (IYKYK).

At least we know a fourth season is going ahead. MGM+ announced on Instagram with a cool stunt, showing From cast member Harold Perrineau opening a message in a bottle.

In the streaming service’s next Instagram Story, text over the screen reads, “Season 4 is coming for you.” What’s more, the fourth chapter is set to provide some answers.

As stated by Michael Wright, head of MGM+, “From has been a sensation for MGM+, capturing the attention of millions of viewers and helping us to shine a bright light on our MGM+ brand.

“Our talented show creators and cast have brilliantly and carefully crafted this wonderful show, and we look forward to providing the answers the From audience so enthusiastically craves in Season 4!”

Of course, while there’s some chatter about the 2026 release window, mostly fans are just excited to see the top tier sci-fi series has been renewed.

Responding to the news, one wrote, “Good. I was actually worried another good show would get the axe without finishing the story.”

“Awesome news,” said another. “As much as I want some answers I’m invested enough in this show that I’m willing to play the long game. It still excites me and keeps me interested. No complaining from me!”

Until then, we’ve got the From Season 3 finale to look forward to. According to the show’s creator, John Griffin, it will mark the end of the beginning.

In a statement shared with the Season 4 news, he said, “With the culmination of Season 3 we have, in many ways, reached the end of the beginning. In Season 4, a new journey begins.

“The question is whether it will lead our characters home, or deeper into this unrelenting nightmare. We are so grateful to our partners at MGM+ to be able to continue this tale and beyond excited to share the news with our amazing FROMily.”

From Season 3 Episode 10, ‘Revelations: Chapter Two’, drops on MGM+ on Sunday, November 24 at 9pm ET. To make sure you’re up to date, you can check out our recaps for for Episode 1, Episode 2, Episode 3, Episode 4, Episode 5, Episode 6, Episode 7, and Episode 9, as well as the scariest scene in Episode 8.