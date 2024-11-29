10 burning questions From Season 4 needs to answer

The explosive From Season 3 finale, ‘Revelations: Chapter Two’, made good on its promise and gave us some major reveals – but there are still plenty of mysteries to unravel, leaving us with some burning questions for Season 4. Warning: spoilers ahead!

In the final sequence of Season 3 Episode 10, the various threads started to come together. We now know that the smiling monsters were once human, having sacrificed their children (the “anghkooey” kids) in exchange for eternal life.

Two parents didn’t want to make this horrific deal: Jade and Tabitha. The MGM+ horror series showed that they were once Miranda and Christopher, and they’ve been reincarnated over and over again to try and save the children of Fromville.

Now that you’ve no doubt healed from the proverbial whiplash of these shocking revelations, let’s look ahead to the burning questions we have for From Season 4 now that we know it’s going ahead.

Who is The Man in Yellow?

MGM+

Yes, this nasty little man made his debut in the very last sequence of the From Season 3 finale. What we do know is he wears a yellow suit (hence the name) and he’s definitely a villain of sorts.

He shows up after poor ol’ Jim takes a moment to himself following Tabitha’s shocking realization that she’s reincarnated. Before he can even catch his breath, Julie from a different timeline runs over to him in a panic.

The Man in Yellow approaches them with a menacing smile across his face. “This didn’t have to happen, you know,” he says. “Knowledge comes with cost. I did try to warn you.”

He holds Jim by the throat and says, “Your wife shouldn’t have dug that hole, Jim,” proving he is, in fact, the man on the radio from Season 1. He then murders Jim by ripping his throat out.

So, it’s safe to say The Man in Yellow is not a good guy (or monster), and it seems Jade’s violin tune is what lured him into the current timeline. Before all this, he announces, “That Jade sure knows how to play.”

Although this is the first time she sees him in the flesh, when Tabitha went to Victor’s real-world house, Henry showed her Miranda’s paintings of Fromville, one of which depicts The Man in Yellow.

Could he be the leader of the monsters? Is he the person who started their deal? Perhaps, but for now he remains a mystery, and is undoubtedly a major threat to the residents in From Season 4.

What is “it”?

MGM+

When we say “it,” we mean the entity behind Fromville. When Fatima tells Ellis and Kenny about the monsters’ deal for immortality, she says, “Those things that come out at night, I saw what they are. They sacrificed their children because it promised them that they’d live forever.”

What is it? There have been some theories that The Man in Yellow is the entity in question, but this seems too obvious, and unlikely that the creators would play their ace this early on.

Although everything about this place is starting to make sense, there’s still so much to be explained, and much of it could be down to the benevolent force behind it.

All of the Fromville characters have been tormented in some way by “it”: Sara hears voices that tell her to commit evil acts; Elgin is stalked by the Kimono Woman; Julie, Randall, and Marielle have been left traumatized by the chamber incident; Boyd had worms under his skin and visions of the music box; Jim receives calls from his dead son Thomas – the list goes on and on.

Rather than posing these as separate questions, it’s possible all of these phenomena trace back to the same mysterious force. Whatever it is, it will no doubt make Smiley Creature look like a puppy dog.

Is Julie changing the story?

MGM+

We know Julie can time travel, but her abilities in this respect are yet to be fully understood. In From Season 3 Episode 8, while visiting the ruins, the current Julie falls unconscious.

During this episode, she is transported to various moments in time, starting with her witnessing the moment she, Marielle, and Randall are in the dungeon.

She then comes across Martin, who tells her to throw the rope down to a man stuck in the well, confirming that future Julie is the one who saved Boyd in From Season 2.

She is also transported to the tunnels, overhearing her mom and Victor talking. After waking up from her trance, Julie opens up to Ethan about what happened to her.

“You’re a storywalker,” he tells her. “Someone who can visit chapters of the story that already happened.” However, Ethan claims that “no one can change a story once it’s been told,” meaning she can’t go back and reverse events.

But is this true? She certainly saved Boyd from certain death. Plus, in the final scene, it appears a future version of Julie urges Jim to go back to town, saying, “I think this is when it happens… I need to rewrite the story.”

Perhaps the greater mystery here isn’t just whether she can change the story but why she’s been entrusted with this power at all.

How does reincarnation work?

MGM+

It’s hard to know where to begin with the reincarnation reveal. First things first, what did we learn? Well, Tabitha and Jade were among the first residents of Fromville.

When the other parents chose to make a deal to sacrifice their kids in exchange for immortality, Jade and Tabitha tried to save them, and their daughter was among the children who were killed.

“The reason I felt what Miranda felt is because I was Miranda. And Jade was Christopher. We’ve come back over and over again because we failed the first time,” Tabitha tells Jim.

“Jade and I were here from the beginning. We tried to save those children, set them free because… one of them was ours. She was our daughter.”

Now, the first question here is: if Jade and Tabitha didn’t make the deal, why was their child caught up in this whole mess?

But also, how long has this time loop been going? The Fromville monsters all wear what look like ‘50s-era clothes, but that doesn’t explain why Jade saw the civil war soldier in Season 1. And what about those ancient runes?

Plus, if they were parents when this all started, then why was Tabitha having nightmares of the Fromville effigies and red stones when she was a child? So many questions, ones we’ll hopefully get some clarity on in the fourth chapter.

What do the runes actually mean?

MGM+

Speaking of the runes, this is one mystery that has been going on from the very beginning. We know Boyd stumbled upon the talismans in the cave, but we still don’t know who made them, what the symbols mean, and why they’re effective.

Another interesting discovery was made in From Season 2. While in the tunnels, Victor came across a series of cave drawings that, in hindsight, actually foreshadow what we learned in the From Season 3 finale.

The first drawing shows the town’s residents arriving by boat, followed by an image of them sacrificing their children in front of the root symbol, and then the parents being cursed as monsters.

One eagle-eyed viewer spotted two extra stick figures in the drawings, suggesting they could represent Jade and Tabitha’s original souls refusing to partake in the sacrifice.

Now, this makes a lot of sense. But like the talismans, we still don’t know who made these cave drawings. If it was Jade and Tabitha, why are they so rudimentary? It almost looks like someone painted these in order to make them “remember,” so perhaps the “anghkooey” kids are responsible.

But if this is true, then why wouldn’t they do this somewhere far less risky and more visible to the people who need to see them?

As is the case with all of From’s mysteries, the more you speculate, the more you start to feel like the Pepe Silvia meme.

What’s the deal with the boat?

MGM+

There’s another interesting finding in the cave drawings: the OG Fromville residents arriving by boat. This is far from the only nautical hint we’ve seen in the show.

All the way back in Season 1 Episode 2, after Ethan had the wood removed from his leg, he tells Jim he had a dream about the “lake of tears,” referring to “drawings on the wall.” It’s clear he’s talking about Victor’s drawings, despite not having seen them yet.

As we know, Victor has amassed hundreds of drawings, many of which he made to “remember.” Among his collection are images of water, lakes, and boats.

The lake of tears could be referring to the ocean, which brings us to the next clue: the lighthouse. Why is there a random lighthouse if there’s no surrounding body of water? It must be connected to Fromville but we’re yet to find out how or why.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Although they’re unwittingly on the way to the cursed town, they think they’re on their way to their new home. Guess what song’s playing on the radio? Lyle Lovett’s ‘If I Had A Boat’.

MGM+

Boyd gets excited, telling his family, “Listen to those lyrics. Listen to how peaceful that sounds. The man is riding a pony on an ocean. You know why? Because he has a boat.”

As they banter back and forth, Abby eventually reveals that she did, in fact, buy Boyd a boat.

It’s a shame he doesn’t get to enjoy it, however, as just moments later, they make it to the fallen tree, and so begins the nightmare.

Fast forward to the From Season 3 finale, and when Boyd’s trying to get info from Elgin, the haunted Polaroid camera goes off, printing a photo of their would-be new house. Only there’s one thing missing: the boat.

One fan theorized that the way to leave could be through water. “In the latest episode when the camera took a picture and Boyd’s house was there, he said it was missing a boat,” they wrote.

“Lighthouses are usually around bodies of water. Also, in the cave it seems like people were coming on boats. There has to be some kind of connection to boats and escaping.”

All these clues certainly seem to point towards water playing a significant role in Fromville’s mysteries. Whether it’s a path to escape or a key to uncovering the town’s origins, the connection remains out of reach until From Season 4.

Who is The Boy in White?

MGM+

We know what the monsters are, we know about the origin of the “anghkooey” kids, but what about The Boy in White?

He seems to be the antithesis of The Man in Yellow, always there trying to steer the residents towards the truth – although some think he might be a villain in disguise.

Whatever the case, The Boy in White has played a significant role in the show from the start, having befriended Victor when he was a child.

He reappeared for Ethan’s arrival in Fromville, and went from paranormal to poltergeist in the From Season 2 finale when he pushed Tabitha out of the lighthouse, telling her it’s the “only way” and sending back into the real world.

Then, in Season 3, he stops Victor from cutting down the bottle tree, and this time he’s less Boy in White and more Teen in White.

“You look different now,” says Victor. “All those years you looked the same, why are you changing now?” The Boy replies, “Everything’s changing now.”

In classic From style, he walks away without giving any clear cut answers. Could he be manipulating events for his own agenda? Or is he a guardian angel acting on behalf of the “anghkooey” kids?

If only we had the answers for you, but let’s be real: hunting for clues and speculating new theories is half of the fun of From (still, roll on Season 4).

Why is time changing?

MGM+

The Boy in White isn’t the only thing evolving: From Season 3 dropped a Game of Thrones-style twist with the ominous revelation that winter is on its way.

For the first time ever, the residents had to deal with crappy weather and rotting crops, which left them facing a food shortage.

They managed to fix this thanks to Jim and Jade’s venture to the woods, and we now know that the food issue was tied to the monster baby growing inside Fatima.

But there are too many unanswered questions to ignore here. Why did the monsters start behaving differently, choosing to torment the residents – Boyd in particular – rather than simply slaughtering them?

I know what you’re thinking: it was because of the music box and Boyd’s determination not to let the town break him. If that’s the case, why is The Boy in White growing up?

It seems like some sort of cycle has been broken, and the town is preparing to enter a new era in From Season 4, especially now that The Man in Yellow has made an appearance following Jade and Tabitha’s realization.

Are the faraway trees good or bad?

MGM+

Tabitha went into the faraway tree and ended up at the lighthouse; Boyd jumped in and got stuck down a well; Dale entered the portal and found himself fused to the concrete lining of the swimming pool.

There’s either some Harry Potter-level wizardry going on or the faraway portals are completely randomized, like a sinister game of bingo.

Victor claims they send you somewhere different every time, but there’s a theory circulating that they send you where you need to be. If this is true, poor Dale – whatever “it” is doesn’t think very highly of him.

As was revealed in Season 3, the bottle tree was created by the “anghkooey” kids’ hopes and dreams.

Victor heard the Boy in White say that “when the kids are on the stones, they pour their hopes into the roots that made the symbol, and then those roots become the tree.”

But, well, what about the rest of them? There’s a whole forest of faraway trees, and they act as portals, but that’s about as far as our knowledge goes… for now.

Who the heck is Martin?

MGM+

Sorry, but I had to end this on a light note. Before the Season 3 finale, one side of the From fandom was getting a little frustrated with the lack of answers, and so decided to start a bit of an in-joke with the ‘Martin is’ meme.

It kicked off with the utterly outrageous theory that Fatima is Martin, the dungeon guy, and they only got more ridiculous as the joke spread, with everyone from KSI to Elgin’s Polaroid camera being put forward as candidates.

Fatima cast member Pegah Ghafoori shared a hilarious response on TikTok, showing her baffled reaction to a screenshot of the ‘Fatima is Martin’ meme while writing, “Y’all need to be stopped.”

Joking aside, it’s one of many burning questions about the town’s mysteries.

Boyd first met Martin chained up in the dungeon after going through a faraway tree. He was a prisoner of the music box entity, but he used to be a US martin.

A lot has happened since then, but we still don’t know where he came from, why he had worms under his skin, and how long he was imprisoned for.

Martin certainly seems to be a good guy, having urged time-traveling Julie to throw a rope down for Boyd when he was stuck in the well.

But whether he’s a reincarnation of another resident, a figment of their imagination, or a villain in disguise is yet to be seen.

From Season 4 is expected to drop sometime in 2026.