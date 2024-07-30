From Season 3 poster quietly brings one character back from the dead

After a long wait, news is coming thick and fast for From Season 3 – and the show’s new poster has subtly revealed that a previously dead character is coming back for more.

If you were following San Diego Comic-Con announcements over the weekend, you’ll know that From Season 3 finally has a confirmed release date of September 22.

Robert Joy and Samantha Brown are joining the From cast, but there’s an obvious anomaly in the line-up, as revealed by the binge worthy TV show‘s new poster.

On the bottom right-hand side, you’ll notice Father Rudra Khatri appears, although he was killed by a creature neck slashing back in Season 1. He returned in Season 2 through Boyd’s visions, and fans think that’s set to happen again in new episodes.

“I saw the Season 3 poster this morning and Father Khatri is on the bottom right-hand side!! The actor who plays him also posted the image on his Instagram and appeared to confirm in the comments that he was in fact back this season,” one fan posted on Reddit.

“I’m not sure whether he’ll be returning as one of Boyd’s hallucinations or whether he’ll be back and in the same place as Tabitha is now, but I’m really excited he’s back. I feel like his character was killed off too soon.”

“… If he turns up in the same place as Tabitha that’s gonna be all kinds of messed up,” a second weighed in. “I’m betting on flashbacks and phantoms.”

A third mused, “I hope he’s back. I was really interested in seeing how he’d figure out what connection Sara had to Fromland but he died because of that idiot who opened the window in colony house.”

What happened to Tabitha in From Season 2 could well determine how we see other characters reappear. When we left her in the finale, she’d woken up in hospital after being pushed out of a window by an unknown child, leading her to believe that she’s now on the outside.

However, other fans have a different From theory – and it’s to do with how the poster has been promoted on social media.

“I saw it different!” one fan weighs in. “If you go to the Instagram post every photo has a meaning: 1: family fractured. 2: The town has taken more from them than most. 3: we all have a part to play. 4: innocence cannot survive here. 5: Can he save them all?

“6: Freedom comes with a price. 7: Even the Stronger will be tested. 8: From return. 9: What will this place take from them next?”

