From Season 3 finale’s “Jill Green” dedication explained

At the very end of the From Season 3 finale, you may have noticed the show’s dedication to “Jill Green”.

This quiet show of love was quite the pace change, coming after the shocking twists in Episode 10, ‘Revelations: Chapter Two’.

For the first time ever, the various threads first introduced in From Season 1 started to come together, including the reveal of the smiley monsters’ origins and the connection between Jade, Tabitha, Miranda, and Christopher.

While the finale explored themes of interconnectedness and sacrifice, the dedication serves as a real-world reminder of the personal connections that make the series possible.

From Season 3 is dedicated to Jill Green

Just before the credits roll, text across the screen reads, “This season is dedicated in loving memory to Jill Green.” The team has yet to confirm who Jill is, but the leading theory is that it refers to the British producer and founder of Eleventh Hour Films.

This is because she is currently serving as the executive producer on Nine Bodies in a Mexican Morgue, an original thriller series from her husband Anthony Horowitz that Eleventh Hour is producing for MGM+ and BBC.

MGM+ is the streaming service and studio behind From, which is why some fans have made the connection. “Jill Green was the CEO and Founder of Eleventh Hour Films, who is also a major partner and producer on MGM+. The studio that produces From,” said one fan on Reddit.

However, the more likely explanation is that Jill Green is either a staff member or loved one of the cast and crew who died. “Most of the time you see this it is someone on the support staff who has died,” wrote another. “A writer, gaffer, camera person, costume department etc.”

Others simply shared their respects, including this person who said, “RIP whomever you are Jill Green.” A second commented, “Rest well Jill.”

We’ll be sure to keep this page updated if an official answer is revealed. Until then, From Season 3 is streaming on MGM+ now in its entirety.

