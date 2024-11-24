From Season 3 finale recap & ending explained: Monsters, murder & massive reveals

If you were feeling frustrated at the lack of answers in From Season 3, you needn’t have worried – the finale, ‘Revelations: Chapter Two’, ties everything together in an impeccable way while still leaving plenty of mystery for Season 4.

Episode 9 ended on a cliffhanger as Tabitha had visions of Miranda’s death, causing her to break down. It was a frustrating outcome given she was just inches away from Fatima’s cell, where she’s being held captive by Elgin.

Meanwhile, Victor tried to cut down the bottle tree, only for the Boy in White to show up and demand that he stop. When Victor pleaded for answers, his response secretly gave us a clue on what to expect in the finale.

“I think you need to learn for yourselves,” he said. “It’s the only way you’ll understand.” It’s us who get to understand… a lot. Here are the five most important events of From Season 3 Episode 10, including a breakdown of the ending. Warning: spoilers ahead!

Boyd “goes medieval” on Elgin

MGM+

After figuring out that Elgin knows where Fatima is, Ellis, Boyd, and Kenny head to Colony House, with Sara and Donna joining them.

Initially, they try to reason with him, pointing out that whatever is telling Elgin to force Fatima to give birth to the monster baby is likely just the Fromville entity trying to mess with them.

But he insists that he’s doing the right thing, claiming the baby is their ticket home. When they don’t get through to him, Boyd goes and grabs a number of tools – a screwdriver, a hammer, you get the picture.

He tells everyone else to stay downstairs and ominously warns them, “What happens next, that’s on me.” Boyd gives Elgin numerous chances to tell him where Fatima is but he refuses to spill.

Just as Boyd’s about to swing the hammer, the haunted Polaroid camera goes off, printing a picture of Boyd and his late wife Abby’s home – the one they were traveling to when they arrived at the fallen tree.

Elgin tries to convince Boyd it’s another clue that they’ll go home if Fatima gives birth, but he’s having none of it and he smashes Elgin’s hand with the hammer.

MGM+

As Elgin screams in pain, From Season 3’s most disliked character, officer Acosta, storms in and tries to put a stop to the torture session.

As all of them argue, Sara slips into the room and uses her past experiences to try and get through to Elgin. As you’ll remember, in Season 1 she killed her brother Nathan and nearly murdered Ethan because of the voices in her head.

When she realizes this isn’t going to work, she stands up and says, “Boyd doesn’t understand how far he needs to go to make you tell him. He’s a good man, and this place has taken so much from him. I won’t let it take his soul. I’ve already given it mine.”

Sara picks up the screwdriver and gouges Elgin’s eye out. It’s grisly to say the least, but the technique works – when the rest of the gang run in, Sara turns to them and says, “She’s in the root cellar.”

Jade cracks the code

MGM+

In the fallout of Tabitha’s flashback of Miranda’s death, she tells Jim that what she experienced was more than a vision. “Somehow, Miranda was there and she was trying to tell me something,” she says.

Jim goes to Jade to apologize for having a go at him in From Season 3 Episode 8, admitting he’s scared and he needs his help.

The trio get together, with Jade putting forward a theory as to why Tabitha is experiencing these messages in the same way Miranda did.

“The first law of thermodynamics is that energy can neither be created nor destroyed. It can only change from one form to another,” he explains.

“Our thoughts, our memories, our souls, if you believe in that sort of thing, are made of energy. And that energy, maybe it lingers.”

Tabitha confirms that one of the “anghkooey” kids led her to the root cellar, to which Jade says, “Whatever it was Miranda showed you, those kids wanted you to see.”

They decide to go out to where she last saw the ghost children, and Jade starts talking about the visions he had in From Season 2 in the tunnels: the “anghkooey” kids on concrete slabs and the symbol made of roots.

This triggers a memory in Tabitha: Victor heard the Boy in White say that “when the kids are on the stones, they pour their hopes into the roots that made the symbol, and then those roots become the tree.” In case you were wondering, that means the bottle tree.

MGM+

After a brief outburst of frustration, Jade realizes that if the kids made the tree, then the numbers in the bottles must be important. Amazingly, it’s Jim who provides the breakthrough.

The figures are made up of 12 numbers, two of which are backwards. Even though there are four digits per piece of paper, they’re not dates. Jim points out they could represent the 12 notes of the musical scale.

Putting their findings together, Jade figures out the tune and decides to go out to the bottle tree and play it on the violin. Lo and behold, just like the Boy in White said, they had to learn for themselves to understand.

Their plan works. Soon enough, the “anghkooey” kids show up and we find out who they are, but first…

Julie is a story walker

MGM+

While all of this is going on, Julie is still reeling after her experience at the ruins. She speaks to Ethan about what she saw, saying she was transported to the moment she, Randall, and Marielle were trapped in the dungeon.

“I think that’s where we were when we couldn’t wake up,” she explains. “But then I left the chamber and I went into the tunnels. I heard mom’s voice, and she was talking to Victor.”

She’s talking about the moment Victor helped Tabitha out of the tunnels after falling through their house in From Season 2. But Julie says it wasn’t like a dream – it was as if she went back in time to that night.

“You’re a story walker,” says Ethan. “Someone who can visit chapters of the story that already happened.”

Julie gets excited about the idea. Maybe if she goes to the ruins again, she can go back and reverse terrible events, like Tian-Chen and even Thomas’ deaths.

But Ethan explains, “It doesn’t work like that. You can visit the chapters but you can’t change them… No one can change a story once it’s been told.”

Smiley Creature is back

MGM+

Now back to Fatima. Still trapped in the cell, she tries to kill the monster baby before it’s too late, but Kimono Woman stops her and she goes into labor.

Fatima gives birth, but not to a baby – it’s more of a fleshy, blood-covered sac. As it comes out, the cellar door (yes, there’s a cellar in the cellar) lifts open, and Kimono Woman takes the sac and heads down.

Seconds later, Boyd, Ellis, and Kenny burst into the room. Noticing the open cellar door, Boyd tells Ellis and Kenny to take Fatima home and he goes down to investigate.

But as he walks through the tunnels, Fatima makes a shocking revelation, one that changes everything. We finally learn of the origin of Fromville’s monsters.

“Ellis, I saw them. I saw what they did. Those things that come out at night, I saw what they are,” she says. “They sacrificed their children because it promised them that they’d live forever.”

Sure, we don’t know what “it” is – but we do know that, as was suspected all along, the creatures were once human. And they murdered their children in exchange for immortality.

MGM+

But what about Smiley Creature, the main monster in From? Didn’t Boyd kill him in Season 2?

Well, following Fatima’s reveal, Boyd comes to an opening in the tunnels, where all of the monsters are standing in a circle. Kimono Woman lays the sac down on the floor, and it begins to pulsate and expand.

Boyd watches on in horror as the Smiley Creature emerges, turning around to face him with a huge, eerie grin on his face.

Not only has this proven Fatima’s point, but that means all of the blood drinking and rotten vegetable eating truly was because she was growing a monster inside of her.

This also indicates that the “anghkooey” ghosts were once their children, hence why Jade saw them laying on sacrificial slabs. Mind = blown.

From Season 3 Episode 10 ends with a shocking death

MGM+

Oh, you thought we were done? The final sequence in From Season 3 Episode 10 ties into the time loop theory… kind of. You see, when the ghost kids approach Jade, Tabitha, and Jim, one of them kneels and says, “Anghkooey.”

This triggers something in Tabitha, who starts to cry. “Remember,” she says, which in turn triggers a memory in Jade.

“Anghkooey, it means remember,” he says. “We tried to save them, because one of them… oh god… We used to sing them lullabies.”

Tabitha walks away, overwhelmed with emotion, but Jim runs after her and makes her speak. Turns out, there’s a reason Jade and Tabitha can see the children – and it’s the same reason there’s more than one of those bracelets.

“It’s because we’ve been here before. Me and Jade,” she says. “The reason I felt what Miranda felt is because I was Miranda. And Jade was Christopher. We’ve come back over and over again because we failed the first time.

“Jade and I were here from the beginning. We tried to save those children, set them free because… one of them was ours. She was our daughter.”

So, Jade and Tabitha weren’t receiving messages from Christopher and Miranda from beyond the grave… they were them. This suggests there’s some sort of time loop going on, only it’s far more complex than a repetition of events.

Just take a look at the shocking final scene. After Tabitha tells Jim she needs some time to think, he heads over to their broken down caravan, only to hear Julie screaming and running through the woods.

MGM+

She bounds over in a panic and recognizes Jim as her father, but she’s got different hair and blood on her face. She tells Jim he needs to go back into town, saying, “I think this is when it happens… I need to rewrite the story.”

Perhaps Julie has figured out how to change the stories during her escapades, and if that is true, this one is particularly messed up. Because before she can elaborate, a new character – a wiry looking man in a yellow suit – shows up and says, “That was a hell of a song.”

He then says, “That Jade sure knows how to play,” suggesting the violin tune somehow fractured either a timeline or the barrier between dimensions, allowing events from another version of the story to bleed into this one (this is just speculation, of course).

As he approaches, Julie backs up in terror while Jim tries to warn him off. “This didn’t have to happen, you know,” says the man. “Knowledge comes with cost. I did try to warn you.”

He holds Jim by the throat, and although Julie tries to stop him, he pushes her off before saying the infamous line, “Your wife shouldn’t have dug that hole, Jim.” Yes, the yellow suit guy is the mystery man on the radio!

MGM+

Just after he says it, he kills Jim in gruesome fashion – by ripping his throat out. And so ends the most jaw-dropping From finale yet.

Sure, there are still plenty of questions to be answered. But for the first time ever the various threads are coming together.

The good news is From Season 4 just got the go ahead, meaning we’ll be venturing back to Fromville in the future.

