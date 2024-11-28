From Season 3 reveals “anghkooey” kid’s hidden connection to forgotten character

The From Season 3 finale delivered the series’ most explosive moments yet, unraveling key mysteries while leaving plenty unanswered – including a potential connection between the “anghkooey” kids and a forgotten character. Warning: spoilers ahead!

What we learned for certain is the origin of the monsters of Fromville. They were once human, before sacrificing their children in exchange for immortality. Tabitha and Jade have been reincarnated over and over to try and save the “anghkooey” kids, one of which was their own.

But there are still many loose ends, which makes sense given From Season 4 got the greenlight just ahead of the last episode. Until then, fans are busy poring over the details of the third chapter’s ending, including the Man in Yellow and his potential nemesis (or sidekick), the Boy in White.

Now, a hidden detail in the Season 3 finale has been spotted, connecting one of the “anghkooey” ghosts to a forgotten character from the horror show’s second chapter. Tin foil hats at the ready!

Hidden From Season 3 detail connects “anghkooey” kids to Kelly

The “anghkooey” girl who helps Tabitha and Jade to “remember” has a wound at the top righthand corner of her head, the exact same spot where the monsters impaled Kelly with a metal rod.

If you cast your mind back to From Season 2, Kelly – one of the coach bus passengers – suffered a horrific death, and one that was unusual for the creatures at that time.

Rather than ripping her to shreds like they normally do, they nailed her to a tree with the rod. Kenny and Ellis found her the following morning, calling on Kristi for help.

The resident doctor explained that even if they were in a fully equipped hospital, it would be a difficult brain surgery. The only way to spare her the pain was through mercy killing.

Kenny offered to shoot her but Kristi didn’t want her final moments to be so horrific. They brought Boyd over, who agreed that a gunshot would be too barbaric. Instead, he pulled the rod out, killing her almost instantly.

It’s rather strange that the “anghkooey” girl, presumably Jade and Tabitha’s daughter, has the same head wound as Kelly’s.

Could some of the bus passengers be reincarnations of the “anghkooey” kids? Or, the monsters’ choice to nail Kelly to the tree rather than kill her outright might imply she was part of a ritual connected to the town’s ghosts.

We all know how those demonic creatures love their rituals. The find was shared on Reddit, where it piqued the interest of fans.

As said by one, “I think what’s also interesting is they left her (Kelly) alive… To my knowledge this seems to be the only time they didn’t complete the kill, as I have a feeling what they did to Randall was more of a Trojan horse type thing.”

“Daaaaamn. Well spotted,” said another, while a third added, “This is a really cool find that I actually do think is purposeful. Because it was always super weird the monsters did THIS compared to what they do to everyone else. It wasn’t typical at all.”

A fourth chimed in, “What if she’s the child reincarnated? Because if Tabitha and Jade reincarnate to save the children, is it possible for the children to also reincarnate so that they have someone to save during the same timeline?”

Kelly’s death might mimic the “anghkooey” kids’ suffering

MGM+

This isn’t the only theory about the connection, with one From fan writing, “Couldn’t it just be the original townspeople reenacting a kill? Just them being diabolical a**holes.”

Adding to this, another said, “So Kelly didn’t die real quick. I want to say this was the way to show us that they killed the children in a similar way. Where they were lobotomized, but not killed immediately.

“They suffered. This could explain how the couple was able to console them and sing them lullabies. Perhaps they would visit when no one was around and they were just laying there.”

This ties into what Jade says when he and Tabitha remember what happened. After his violin tune draws the ghost children in, Jade remarks, “Anghkooey, it means remember. We tried to save them, because one of them… oh god… We used to sing them lullabies.”

In response to the idea that the kids suffered before they were killed, one said, “I almost don’t want you to be right because of how horrible that would be. But it does fit super well and I would not put it past those creatures or the humans that they started as at all.”

Another commented, “I hadn’t thought of this route at all. Your take makes so much sense holy sh*t.”

Given Season 4 isn’t out until 2026, for now we can only speculate on how these connections will play out. One thing’s for sure – in the world of From, anything is possible.

From Seasons 1-3 are streaming on MGM+ now.

