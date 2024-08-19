From star reveals Season 3 has “new dangers” fans haven’t guessed

Ahead of its release, Elizabeth Saunders has teased “new dangers” and “more connections” in From Season 3 that we haven’t even thought of yet.

It’s only a matter of weeks until From Season 3 hits screens, and for many fans, it might feel like the wait for the new TV show has taken forever.

However, according to Saunders – who plays Colony House leader Donna Raines in the series – good things are coming to those with patience.

Article continues after ad

Speaking to RadioTimes.com, Saunders revealed the From cast has plenty of unforeseen drama in store for viewers.

“People are put in danger, for sure. Things are getting dicey and tight and the monsters – there’s different aspects and kinds of monsters and dangers that are coming,” she explained.

MGM+

Saunders continued, “The world has more connections to other places, both internal and external, than we have known before – what journeys within and what journeys without, how does the world enter in…?

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

“I’m not explaining it very well, because I don’t want to give it away! But there’s multiple levels of it, and they twist and turn in. It’s nothing simple – it only gets more complex.”

From Season 3 is likely to kick off exactly where the second season left off, which was an explosive cliffhanger. At the end of Episode 10, Tabitha wakes up in a hospital after being pushed out of a window by an ominous, unknown child.

Article continues after ad

While nothing has been confirmed, it’s a popular From theory that Tabitha is now on the outside, leaving Boyd and the rest of the group poised and ready to find her.

As for Donna herself, it looks like Season 3 could be cranking up the heartbreak.

“Donna has to hold it [together], not just from the Colony House perspective, but she needs to lean out a little bit, but she’s also maybe imploding a little bit,” Saunders adds.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

“She has some breakdowns that are a different kind of level. They’re not the [angry] level. They’re they’re really painful for her.”

The binge-worthy TV show will likely bring back the majority of its core cast, and is thought to match Seasons 1 and 2 with 10 episodes.

From Season 3 hits screens in September. While you wait, check out the show’s talismans, monsters, and what questions Season 3 needs to answer. You can also find new TV shows streaming this month.