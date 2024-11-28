From fans convinced Jim could return in Season 4 as Tabitha clue emerges

From Season 3’s finale was a blockbuster ending, and also storytelling, to knit together so many answers to big questions fans had since the very beginning. With Jim being killed by The Man In Yellow, in any other show you could safely assume his time in Fromville is over – but don’t write him off just yet.

Tabitha and Jim were separated at the very end of the Season 3 finale in the forrest, following her revelation that her and Jade – in another life – had a child that the people of the town decided to sacrifice for eternal life.

She wanted some time to process this information and also the fact she is a reincarnation of Victor’s mother must have muddled her mind, leaving Jim walking around on his own between the trees. Seconds later, Julie comes sprinting towards him with shorter hair than viewers have seen in Season 3 and with scratches on her face.

Julie tried to get Jim to run back to town and avoid his sudden death. Seconds later, The Man In Yellow appears from nowhere, tears out his throat, and we’ve all been left waiting until 2026 for Season 4 to find out what happens next. Check out our finale recap here in-full.

And yet, it might not be over for Jim in the show if comments on social media are to be believed…

From star teasing Jim’s return to the show already

An exchange on Instagram between both Eion Bailey (who plays Jim) and Catalina Sandino Moreno (who plays Tabitha) could be very revealing about the future of Jim in the show. Catalina has suggested that not only is he probably going to return, but that she is sure of it.

It all started with a post from Bailey on the platform, where he thanked the entire cast and crew he had worked with on the show.

MGM+ There was an interesting reply to Bailey’s post on Instagram.

He said: “The more trauma the character goes through the greater the journey for the actor. “Joy in the pain”. Three seasons. I’m Grateful for all involved; It simply cannot be done without a team and people in the stands. So thank you to the talented cast and crew, MGM, and all the fans.

“Thanks to all the people who approach me out in the wider world with all their questions and curiosity about what will happen on the show; That was a long time to keep a secret but I do hate to spoil a surprise. So thank you. And last but not least, to the fathers who desire above all else to keep their families together and heal their wounds, knowing it a sacred duty. Thank you again and see you on the next one.”

Then, fans noticed a certain member of the Matthews family had replied.

“We love you daddy… Thank you for so many wonderful, wonderful scenes we had together during these three years,” she posted.

“You’ll be back. I am sure. You can’t leave the Matthews family so fast,” followed by heart emojis.

He replied: “Thank you mother. It was a pleasure.”

Instagram The actors for Jim and Tabitha have dropped a big hint his story isn’t over yet in From.

Of course, this could just be a friendly love-in between two co-stars who have worked with each other for an extended period of time.

Until he is confirmed on the Season 4, or even Season 5, cast it will be one of those we have to take with a grain of salt.

Fans on Reddit have already picked up on the comments and it is fair to say many of them think they haven’t seen the back of Jim just yet. One said: “If Julie starts storywalking in season 4 then we will probably see him as flashbacks.”

A second post agreed, saying: “There’s a non-zero chance we’ll see a ghost Jim at some point.”

Another joked: “Yeah I mean, how bad can his throat injury even be right? He’ll be fine!”

Could Jim return in From?

MGM+ This was the last time Tabitha got to speak to Jim before his shocking death in the Season 3 finale.

There is not a clear answer just yet, although evidence from what we have seen over the first three seasons of the show prove he could return in some capacity.

You only have to look at Jade and his hallucinations, or Boyd being haunted by Father Khatri acting as his conscience following his death. There is scope for big characters to stick around, even if they are not alive and visible to everyone in Fromville.

Another spanner in the works is his daughter Julie being revealed as a Story Walker in the Season 3 finale, meaning she can go back in time to see chapters of the From story that have already happened. According to everything Ethan has told her so far about Story Walkers, it appears she won’t be able to intervene in these memories – or chapters – to change outcomes.

That being said, nobody would be able to rule out the idea of this changing in the future as Julie did try to save her Dad from The Man In Yellow in the finale. Even if she failed, the idea that a future Julie is out there and trying to figure out ways of saving people opens up the door for Jim’s eventual return – even if it is not yet confirmed.

It remains to be seen but for now, all we know is that Jim’s knowledge came with a cost – and the cost was his life.