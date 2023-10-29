Friends fans remember Matthew Perry’s impact on their lives

Fans of the iconic NBC sitcom Friends celebrate Matthew Perry’s (Chandler Bing) life after his recent death.

Friends has been and continues to be one of the most-watched sitcom since it first debuted on NBC back in 1994, and then moved to Netflix in recent years.

Chronicling the lives of six friends in New York City, Friends gave viewers a slice of life look into each characters’ unique perspective as they traversed adulthood. This included the sarcastic charm of Chandler Bing, played by Matthew Perry.

Perry has recently died due to an apparent drowning, and now Friends have flocked to social media in order to pay their respects to the man who made an incredible impact on their lives through comedy.

Perry was the heart of Friends thanks to his comedic timing

Perry’s character of Chandler was known as a sarcastic, non-serious man who would do anything for his friends with a sassy remark in his back pocket.

Chandler was Ross Geller’s (David Schwimmer) best friend since college and got integrated into the group both by his relationship to Ross and his eventual romantic relationship with Ross’ sister Monica (Courteney Cox).

Since the announcement of Perry’s death, Friends fans have taken to social media to celebrate Perry’s life and the impact he had on all of them.

It’s incredibly sad for fans to see a comedic legend go, and we can only hope that said fans will continue to promote his talent and legacy for years to come.

