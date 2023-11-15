Friends star David Schwimmer shares tender tribute to Matthew Perry

David Schwimmer has joined his Friends co-stars in paying tribute to Matthew Perry, remembering his “heart” and the laughs they shared.

Perry, who played Chandler Bing in the iconic sitcom, died aged 54 in late October, sparking an unending onrush of tributes from fans all across the world.

While the show’s ensemble issued a joint statement in the wake of his death, they’ve begun sharing individual posts remembering Perry and their times together. Last night, Courteney Cox shared an outtake from the unforgettable London reveal of their two characters in bed together.

Following Matt LeBlanc, Cox, and Jennifer Aniston, Schwimmer posted a photo of the pair in Season 5’s ‘The One with All the Thanksgivings”, with the duo rocking their hilarious Miami Vice-inspired outfits.

David Schwimmer pays tribute to Matthew Perry

On Instagram, Schwimmer wrote: “Matty, thank you for 10 incredible years of laughter and creativity. I will never forget your impeccable comic timing and delivery. You could take a straight line of dialogue and bend it to your will, resulting in something so entirely original and unexpectedly funny it still astonishes.

“And you had heart. Which you were generous with, and shared with us, so we could create a family out of six strangers. This photo is from one of my favorite moments with you. Now it makes me smile and grieve at the same time.

“I imagine you up there, somewhere, in the same white suit, hands in your pockets, looking around… ‘Could there BE any more clouds?'”

In Perry’s memoir, “Friends, Lovers, & the Big Terrible Thing”, he credited Schwimmer with negotiating huge paydays for the lead cast, leading to their salaries extending beyond $1 million per episode in the finale season.

“[He] had certainly been in a position to go for the most money, and he didn’t. I would like to think that I would have made the same move, but as a greedy twenty-five-year-old, I’m not sure I would have. But his decision served to make us take care of each other through what turned out to be a myriad of stressful network negotiations, and it gave us a tremendous amount of power.

“By Season 8, we were making a million dollars per episode; by Season 10 we were making even more. We were making $1,100,040 an episode, and we were asking to do fewer episodes. Morons, all of us. We had David’s goodness, and his astute business sense, to thank for what we had been offered. I owe you about $30 million, David. (We were still morons.)”

