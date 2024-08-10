Found-footage horror movie so disturbing fans ‘struggle to finish it’ is on Prime Video now

Horror fans have declared the found-footage movie The Taking of Deborah Logan so disturbing that it’s a ‘struggle to finish it.’

Whether a horror movie is focused on a dangerous spirit like Immaculate or a home invasion like The Strangers: Chapter 1, fans of the genre will always find something that sends chills up their spine.

However, one subgenre within the world of scary films that seems to rock people’s world is found-footage films like The Blair Witch Project. It leaves the audience feeling like they were in the movies themselves.

One project in this category — The Taking of Deborah Logan — takes this style of filmmaking to the extreme, to the point that some viewers struggle to make it to the end.

The movie follows a trio of film students who want to make a documentary about Deborah Logan, an elderly woman with Alzheimer’s who lives with her daughter, Sarah.

What starts as a normal interview style movie quickly turns sinister as the students realize Deborah is exhibiting strange behavior which is constantly swept under the rug by her doctors and Sarah.

As the group realizes Deborah is under the control of a dangerous supernatural presence, they’re forced to choose if they should continue their documentary or save Deborah before it’s too late.

The movie dabbles a lot with the occult, cannibalism, body horror, and the real life effects Alzheimer’s has on a person.

It’s not surprising to learn that some people would be too uncomfortable to stay with the movie until the credits roll. As one Reddit user wrote, “I think the first part of the movie is way more scary/disturbing than the rest. Like actually disturbing to the point I almost stopped watching.”

Another commented, “I usually hate found footage movies but this was a really good one. It was really well done and I feel like, what a found footage movie SHOULD be.”

A third viewer held the film in high regard on the horror subreddit, “It’s much better than some of the other found footage recommendations found in here.”

For more, check out our guide to the horror flicks to get excited about in 2024. You can also read everything we know about Smile 2, 28 Years Later, and the Alien: Romulus timeline.