Found-footage horror movie “as scary as Hereditary” is streaming now

A found footage movie that’s been compared to modern classic Hereditary is streaming now, and a must-watch for horror fans who enjoy being scared stiff.

This year has been a successful one for scary movies, with 2024 providing us with the likes of Longlegs, MaXXXine, and In a Violent Nature. All this got us thinking that horror films might be the new summer blockbusters.

But a cult movie that’s streaming on Shudder is currently being talked-up online, with gore-hounds comparing it to one of the best horror movies of all-time, Hereditary.

Hell House LLC is a found footage flick about a documentary crew visiting a haunted house where 15 people died five years previous. And it’s scary as hell.

One fan took to Reddit to make that Hereditary comparison, writing: “This movie made me feel what it wanted me to feel. It made me genuinely uncomfortable. It was very well done. It takes a relatively simple overall premise and takes it to the max… The last movie that really impacted me in this way was Hereditary.”

Another claims it’s actually better than Ari Aster’s 2018 film, posting: “Hell House LLC is one of the only movies to really freak me out in the past 30 years. Hereditary wasn’t even close for me. I was genuinely unnerved for a week or so sleeping. I watched Hell House alone in the dark at 2am the first time. Felt so viscerally real.”

While in reference to some very specific characters in the movie, a third writes: “Those god-damn clowns almost made me sh*t my pants!”

Written and directed by Stephen Cognetti, Hell House LLC first screened at Telluride Horror Show in 2015, before receiving a limited theatrical release in 2016.

Reviews were largely positive, with the movie scoring 73% on Rotten Tomatoes, and becoming a modest box office hit.

But Hell House LLC’s reputation has grown over the last decade, spurred on by sequels Hell House LLC II: The Abaddon Hotel in 2018, and Hell House LLC III: Lake of Fire in 2019.

If you want to see where it all began, the first movie is streaming on Shudder and is available to rent on Apple TV and Prime Video.

For more horror, check out which 2024 movie is getting an unexpected sequel, or here for new movies streaming this month.