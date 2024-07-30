“F**ked up” documentary that viewers struggle to finish is on Netflix now

Netflix users are calling the latest Netflix documentary Tell Them You Love Me “effed up” because of its disturbing subject matter.

The streaming service is no stranger to hosting projects with controversial topics, from the spine-chilling Baby Reindeer to Mexican drama Pact of Silence’s shocking ending.

However, amongst their extensive and horrifying catalog, one documentary has subscribers calling it completely “effed up.”

Tell Them You Love Me is a true crime documentary that chronicles the power imbalance between Anna Stubblefield and Derrick Johnson.

While some may go into this film thinking it’s a star-crossed lovers scenario, the film makes it very clear that it is showing you the real and incredibly disturbing interactions between Anna and Derrick.

Stubblefield was once a Rutgers University-Newark ethics professor, and Johnson is currently a nonverbal man with cerebral palsy.

The two actually met because Johnson’s brother, John, was a student of Stubblefield when he attended Rutgers. Because of the pair’s mutual respect and trust in one another, John Johnson asked Stubblefield to come to his house to help his brother Derrick’s communication skills.

It was during their meetings that Stubblefield – who was married at the time – claimed she and Derrick were having a consensual sexual relationship.

Because of his condition, Derrick’s mother, Daisy, contested Stubblefield’s story and tried to keep her son away from her.

Because of Daisy’s consistent protests about her son’s alleged relationship with Stubblefield, the Johnson family finally saw justice for Derrick in 2015 when the professor was sentenced to 12 years in prison on two charges of first-degree aggravated sexual assault.



The court agreed with the Johnson family’s argument that Derrick’s disability made it so he couldn’t consent to anything Stubblefield put him through.

Despite Stubblefield being held accountable for her past actions, some Netflix users have warned that the doc as a whole is hard to sit through.

“Omg. Couldn’t even finish this one and I watched some effed up stuff,” one Facebook user wrote under a post calling for good documentaries to watch.

