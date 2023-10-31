Five Nights at Freddy’s director says Steve’s ending has “room for interpretation”

The movie adaptation of hit video game series Five Nights at Freddy’s has an ending with more questions than answers – but that might be a good thing.

Sticking to the bones of the original series, the film’s synopsis reads “A troubled security guard begins working at Freddy Fazbear’s Pizzeria. While spending his first night on the job, he realizes the late shift at Freddy’s won’t be so easy to make it through.”

Article continues after ad

The movie hasn’t gone down overly well with critics, with the audience score on Rotten Tomatoes now over triple that of initial reviews.

Article continues after ad

With the film doing some serious numbers at the box office, a sequel certainly isn’t out of the question, is it? Here’s what the Five Nights at Freddy’s ending can tell us, according to director Emma Tammi. Warning – spoilers ahead!

Five Nights at Freddy’s director wants to “tie up loose ends”

During an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Five Nights at Freddy’s director Emma Tammi has stated she’d love to wrap up “loose ends,” with the climax for Steve Raglan in particular having “room for interpretation.”

Article continues after ad

“I think this is something that’s best left for fan speculation, because there’s a lot of room for interpretation with this one,” Tammi stated on Steve. “That’s much more interesting than whatever my answer is going to be.”

Article continues after ad

For fans who might have forgotten, careers advisor Steve Raglan turns out to be William Afton – the famed killer behind the disappearance of five children at Freddy Fazbear’s during the 1980s. Viewers also learn that he is responsible for killing Mike’s (Josh Hutcherson) younger brother Garrett (Lucas Grant) when Raglan recognizes Mike’s surname in his office.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

Though it initially appears as if Mike’s surname was never actually said on camera, Tammi confirms otherwise.

“Well, it is actually said at the end of the movie. Mike doesn’t say it, but the Yellow Rabbit [Lillard] does [out of frame]. So it is a little buried in there, but Mike’s name is eventually said in full.”

Article continues after ad

But is Steve Raglan’s – or now William Afton’s – ending already complete? With the hope for Five Nights at Freddy’s 2, possibly not.

Article continues after ad

“We have some loose ends that I think are going to have to come back in a sequel to be tied up,” Tammi continues. “I feel like that could also be a nice thing for the fan-base to mull over. I’d love to not shut down anyone’s theories.”

Five Nights at Freddy’s is out now, while for more on the movie, check out the below articles.