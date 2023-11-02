Five Nights At Freddy’s creator says movie’s success “beyond my wildest dreams”

The movie adaptation of Five Nights at Freddy’s has been everywhere – and now creator Scott Cawthon is speaking out on its success.

Five Nights at Freddy’s has proved popular – in fact it’s been so popular that some fans are clinging to rumors that a 4-hour video game lore cut is somewhere on the horizon.

The film follows a troubled security guard who begins working at Freddy Fazbear’s Pizzeria. While spending his first night on the job, he realizes the late shift at Freddy’s won’t be so easy to make it through.

Fans have already flocked to sold-out screenings of the movie, with Scott Cawthon hiding amongst them to get his own fill of the Five Nights at Freddy’s success.

Five Nights At Freddy’s creator Scott Cawthorn says movie’s success “beyond my wildest dreams”

Five Nights at Freddy’s creator Scott Cawthon took to Reddit to share his experience from the movie’s opening weekend, as well as his “wildest dreams” around the film’s initial success.

“Hey everyone, I thought I’d share a few of my experiences from opening weekend. If you will remember, I planned to go incognito with my glasses (and a beard), and sit in on several showings. No one recognized me, as expected, but I did have some funny encounters,” Cawthon began his message.

“On Thursday I went to the very first showing at 2PM; not many people were there. But just before the movie started a teenage boyfriend and girlfriend walked in; the girlfriend was dressed as Toy Chica, and they sat right next to me. She was obviously a super-fan (him not so much), and I heard her say as she walked in, “What if Scott Cawthon was in here?” A few seconds later after they sat down, I heard her whisper, “That kind of looks like Scott Cawthon,” gesturing to me. He glanced over at me then whispered back to her, “Dear, he’s old.” To that I say – two things can be true at the same time.

“Friday evening’s showing was the best. It was a packed crowd and I got to hear everyone cheer and clap. That was a lot of fun,” Cawthon continued. “I got up to go to the restroom at one point and I walked past a group of teenagers in the front row. One of them said “Hey, Dad.” Not my son, obviously, but I did reply – “Hey son.” So somewhere out there I have a new honorary son.

“I went to another showing Saturday evening. I wore a Security Breach t-shirt. I was standing in line behind a young woman in a Freddy hat waiting for popcorn and drinks, and she turned and looked at me and just said, “I like the shirt!” That made my night.”

Cawthon wrapped up with: “Anyway, thanks everyone for making opening weekend such a big success. It was beyond my wildest dreams. I do read the comments and critiques, so while I’m glad most people had a great time at the movies, I’m definitely paying attention, and I wanted you all to know that.”

