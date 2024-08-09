Five Nights at Freddy’s 2 leaks its own script – but not all of it is real

Christmas 2025 is going to get spooky with Five Nights at Freddy’s 2, and we’ve got our first look at a leaked script. ScottGames is behind it… but how much of it is real?

Whether you played the original game franchise or not, horror movie fans were well and truly divided on Five Nights at Freddy’s. The first film smashed the box office and made its money back prior to release, but was also slated for its interpretation of the story (you can read our review here).

Nonetheless, Five Nights at Freddy’s 2 was all but confirmed before fans even saw a scene on screen, and will land in theaters in December 2025. We’ve got a long road ahead until we find out more… or have we?

Creator ScottGames has seemingly leaked four pages of the sequel’s script online, except only one of them is actually real. It’s up to fans to work out what’s what, and they already have some thoughts.

“Is it me or are none of these even good,” one fan posted on X/Twitter, with a second replying, “This is some Ryan Reynolds sh*t.”

A third weighed in, “Um what are we supposed to do with this information?”

“The worst will be the real one, for sure,” a fourth complained.

Each page focuses on a completely different scene and set of characters, and fans have little clue about their context. In the Five Nights at Freddy’s ending, all was a bit precarious, and the Yellow Rabbit isn’t completely killed off.

In the scenes, Abby and Vanessa confront Toy Chica – a version of the villain seen in the second game – General Everly and Captain Nelson discuss the animatronics, new characters Gemma and Darrin enter the pizzeria, and Mike tells Vanessa he has a job to do.

With three out of four scenes featuring a child, fans have already spotted something that’s bothered them, regardless of what’s real.

“The movies really shouldn’t have been catered to kids. Horror fans really had their hopes up and it wasn’t received well. It would’ve destroyed box office records if it were different. First generation of FNAF fans are already adults,” one fan complained.

Another agreed, “I know it’s catered towards kids but I’m hoping the sequel has more horror elements.”

As of writing, we don’t know the exact plot for Five Nights at Freddy’s 2, or which script pages are real. We can hope for a faithful adaptation of the second game, with director Emma Tammi promising new faces along the way.

