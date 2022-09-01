First look at Jamie Clayton as Pinhead in Hellraiser reboot

She will tear your soul apart: Hellraiser fans have been given a first look at Jamie Clayton as Pinhead in the upcoming Hulu reboot.

The pointy-skulled villain was first and most memorably played by Doug Bradley in 1987’s Hellraiser, an adaptation of Clive Barker’s The Hellbound Heart directed by the author himself.

Bradley reprised the role in seven Hellraiser sequels, the last of which being 2005’s Hellraiser: Hellworld.

Soon, a new star will bring the iconic Cenobite leader to life in a Hellraiser reboot: Jamie Clayton.

Hellraiser reboot reveals first look at Jamie Clayton as Pinhead

Clayton, who earlier starred in Sense8 and Designated Survivor, will play Pinhead in the upcoming film, directed by David Bruckner, who earlier helmed The Night House, The Ritual, and segments of V/H/S and Southbound.

The first look was revealed by Entertainment Weekly, with Bruckner discussing his decision to cast a trans woman in the role, and teasing what to expect from the highly-anticipated reboot.

He said: “We felt a kind of anticipation around the fans to reimagine the character.

“We knew we wanted Pinhead to be a woman. Jamie was just the right person for the role. A person’s identity can be really exciting for a role in many ways, but I have to emphasize that Jamie absolutely killed, that’s how we got there.”

Crucially, Clayton hasn’t tried to imitate Bradley’s version of Pinhead. “What Doug Bradley did with the character is so iconic,” Bruckner continued.

“We didn’t want to do a Doug Bradley impression, we just didn’t think that’s possible to do. There will be suffering, but you’re going to get a sense of what Pinhead’s desires might be in a way that hits a little different.”

As for the plot, Bruckner said: “It’s the tale of a young woman, who’s struggling with addiction and compulsive behavior, that comes in contact accidentally with the box and unfortunately begins to dabble with it. And chaos ensues.”

Hellraiser is due for release on Hulu on October 7. You can find out more about the film here.