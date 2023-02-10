First Fast X trailer is emotional, explosive & ridiculous

The first trailer for Fast X, the 10th and penultimate entry in the Fast and Furious saga, is finally here.

It started with an undercover cop becoming one with street racers moonlighting as highway lorry thieves and boosting DVD players. More than 20 years later, the Fast Saga is a globetrotting action franchise incomparable to anything else at (in Vin Diesel’s voice) the movies.

Including the spinoffs, the franchise has grossed an eye-watering $6.6 billion worldwide. When it comes to the box office, there’s always room for family.

After weeks of teases, Toretto and co. have finally delivered the first trailer for Fast X – the end of the road begins here.

First Fast X trailer is here

Check out the trailer for Fast X below:

While there’s no official synopsis for Fast X, director Louis Leterrier teased a “war brewing” for the Toretto clan, and it’s not over who gets the last Corona.

“It’s coming to an end, and it is a race to the finish. There will be some tremendous casualties,” he told Empire.

Diesel returns as patriarch Dom Toretto, alongside Michelle Rodriguez, Jordana Brewster, Tyrese Gibson, Chris “Ludacris” Bridges, Sung Kang, Nathalie Emmanuel, Charlize Theron, Helen Mirren, Jason Statham, Lucas Black, Shad “Bow Wow” Moss, and Jason Tobin.

John Cena will also return as Jakob Toretto, Dom’s once-long-lost brother, and Jason Momoa will make his debut as Dante, a new villain ready to “tear this beautiful family apart”, the actor said. Brie Larson will also star as Tess, a mysterious new character.

The question is, how does one top Tej and Roman flying into space in a Pontiac? “There’ll be some iconic imagery in this one. You will see: as long as Dom Toretto is behind the wheel of a car, there’s nothing he cannot do,” Leterrier added.

Fast X speeds into cinemas on May 19. Find out more about the movie here.