Fire Country Season 3 reveals “amazing” Supernatural guest star who may get his own spinoff

Fire Country Season 3 won’t be hitting our screens until later in the year, but it’s just revealed a huge guest star will have their own arc… which could lead to a spinoff.

Fire Country Season 1 has just made its way to Netflix, but it won’t be long before Season 3 returns to CBS (fun fact: we don’t yet know when Season 2 arrives on the streaming service).

However, fans now have some pretty exciting news while they wait. This week, it’s been confirmed that Supernatural star Jared Padalecki will have his own guest arc in upcoming episodes as Camden, a SoCal firefighter.

According to Deadline, Camden’s involvement with the franchise might not stop there. All being well, Padalecki could be headlining a Country spinoff all his own… and not the existing Sheriff Country landing on screens in January.

As of writing, it’s stressed that the spinoff idea is still in “nascent stages,” but that hasn’t stopped fans from getting excited.

“This man has been booked and busy for almost 25 years. Industry knows what talent looks like!” one posted on X/Twitter in response to the news.

“FREAKING SCREAMING!! WE GET FIREFIGHTER JARED,” agreed another, while a third weighed in, “Those Supernatural boys stay booked. They got great agents.”

Padalecki’s character is described as a “maverick with a surfer swagger who is a force to be reckoned with and immediately recognizes Bode’s raw talent” in the new TV show.

He’s expected to appear for a three-episode run in Fire Country Season 3.

As for the spinoff, the binge-worthy TV show is expected to take the form of NCIS, and the big bosses at CBS have their eyes firmly set on expansion.

“This season’s number one show was Fire Country, which completely lends itself to building out a whole new universe… it became very clear that not only was the show special, it really felt like this could be a great example of us building together a franchise from scratch,” CBS President and CEO George Cheeks said in June 2023.

Fire Country Season 3 returns to screens in October while Sherriff Country debuts in January 2025.

