One of CBS’ most underrated TV shows is now on Netflix

CBS is known for airing amazing TV shows that aren’t always appreciated by the masses… with one example now available on Netflix.

When it comes to channels known for commissioning the best TV shows around, CBS is a safe bet. It’s already given us Young Sheldon and reruns of Yellowstone while we wait for Season 5 Part 2, and it’s soon to deliver Georgie and Mandy’s First Marriage.

However, not all of its shows get a wider public reception, with titles like Blue Bloods and Elsbeth rarely straying beyond national recognition. The same has been true for Fire County – until now.

First airing in 2022, Fire Country follows Bode Donovan (Max Thieriot), a young convict who joins a prison release firefighting program in North California. It’s high-risk, high-reward environment, and when the fallen all-American boy returns home, all hell breaks loose.

Sound like some drama you can get behind? Well, there’s good news – its first season is now available to stream on Netflix.

“There are definitely some mixed reviews for this show and some moments that weren’t perfect, but I loved this show. Super compelling, and Max Thieriot is absolutely great,” one fan posted on Rotten Tomatoes.

A second agreed, “This is a must-watch show! Full of heart and authenticity. I know guys who went to fire camp and they love the show. Don’t let the haters fool you, this show will have you on the edge of your seat from the first episode!!!”

For some fans, Fire Country is more of a guilty hate watch, being slammed by many for its bad acting and weak script.

“Dreadful script, stereotyped characters, and ridiculous scenarios. Falls into the category of so bad… it’s almost good,” another fan summed up.

Regardless, it’s giving Virgin River crossed with Yellowstone… and that can only mean the drama is meaty.

The binge-worthy TV show may only have one season currently available on the streaming service, but Season 3 is currently filming; fingers crossed Netflix will upload Season 2 before the third installment hits CBS.

If the Young Sheldon Netflix schedule is anything to go by, fans will be in luck.

