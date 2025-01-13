Final Destination 6 release date finally announced and it’s really soon

Watch out for every nail, splinter, and kitchen knife, because Final Destination 6 is on the way, and the release date is way sooner than everyone predicted.

Over-the-top franchise horror isn’t for everyone (least of all horror movies that love to overuse the likes of 3D technology and so on), but for those who love a bit of gore and creative deaths, it doesn’t get much better than the Final Destination movies.

The film series is still going strong 25 years after the original horror movie arrived on screens, putting a fresh spin on Death and his tricks.

A sixth movie has been in the works for a while, and now, we finally have a release date. And thankfully, there won’t be long to wait.

Final Destination 6 will be released in May

The Final Destination 6 (aka Final Destination: Bloodlines) will be released on May 16, 2025. That’s only four months away, which isn’t long to wait at all. It’s also just in time for the 25th anniversary of the franchise.

While there’s still no trailer or full plot synopsis just yet, there are some very exciting details for the upcoming horror. For one, it’ll get an IMAX release, meaning those bloody deaths have literally never been bigger.

There’s also the potential plot, which producer Craig Perry previously teased could revolve around first responders.

“These people deal with death on the front lines every day and make choices that can cause people to live or die,” he said in 2020 [via Digital Spy]. “We rely on their good judgment, expertise, and calm demeanor. So why not put those people in the nightmare situation where every choice can bring about life and death – but now for themselves?”

However, it’s unclear if this idea came to pass, and another leak suggested it would follow Stefani, an 18-year-old college student who keeps having a dream about dying in a horrific accident.

However, it turns out that it was real, only that it happened to her grandmother – but she cheated Death, and her bloodline isn’t safe. For now, we have a release date, with a trailer sure to follow in the near future.

