Fight Club director hasn’t seen the film since it’s release due to embarrassment

David Fincher, the director behind Fight Club, has recently revealed that he hasn’t seen the film in 20 years due to internal embarrassment.

When it comes to action-packed psychological thrillers, 1999’s Fight Club ranks amongst the best of them.

Starring, Edward Norton, Brad Pitt, and Helena Bonham Carter, the movie, which is based on a novel of the same name, follows an unnamed narrator who, because he hates his discontented with his normal life, forms a “fight club” with soap salesman Tyler Durden.

Article continues after ad

The movie has had a massive following since its premiere as many fans see it as the most anti-establishment movie of our times, but one person who will not revisit the film is its director David Fincher.

Article continues after ad

Fincher can’t rewatch Fight Club because he’s detached

Fincher recently sat down with GQ to discuss his latest movie, The Killer, which stars Michael Fassbender as a hitman who seems to have undiagnosed OCD.

When the reporter brought up that they had viewed Fight Club the night before the interview, Fincher revealed that he hadn’t watched the movie in over 20 years.

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive: Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

“And I don’t want to,” Fincher added, “It’s like looking at your grade school pictures, or something. ‘Yeah, I was there.'”

Though he didn’t elaborate further on why he wouldn’t want to revisit one of the biggest movies of his career, Fincher is hardly the only famous creative who doesn’t want to watch their own work.

Article continues after ad

Many directors and actors, like John Carpenter and Adam Driver, won’t revisit their reasons varying from not wanting to be stuck in the past to not wanting to watch themselves on the big screen.

Article continues after ad

To check out more of Dexerto’s TV and movie coverage, click here.