Feige says DeadPool 3 will be a big trilogy event like Civil War, Infinity War & Ragnarok

Philip Trahan . Last updated: Jul 27, 2022

Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige briefly spoke about Deadpool 3 at San Diego Comic Con 2022, saying it will be a big trilogy event similar to earlier MCU trilogies.

A ton of Marvel Cinematic Universe news has come from San Diego Comic Con 2022, such as the teaser trailer for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever and the next phase of the MCU.

Unfortunately for Deadpool fans, the third entry in the now Disney-owned movie series was mostly absent from SDCC 2022.

However, Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige did mention the movie during a panel, commenting that it will be comparable to films like Civil War, Infinity War, and Thor Ragnarok.

Deadpool 3 will be a big trilogy event

Fox / Disney Thanks to Disney merging with Fox, Deadpool can now officially enter the MCU.

The news comes by way of reporting from The Hollywood Reporter, who attended the Marvel panel in Hall H at SDCC 2022.

According to Feige when speaking about how Disney will handle Deadpool 3 he said, “How do we elevate it in the way we’ve been able to with Civil War, and Infinity War and Ragnarok?”

Marvel has a track record for going all-out on its trilogy films, creating massive crossovers with its expansive overarching cast in films like the aforementioned Captain America: Civil War and Avengers: Infinity War.

Fox / Disney The R-rated Deadpool film series is known for its raunchy, irreverent, and dark sense of humor.

However, fans can rest easy knowing that Disney already seems to be on the right path in regard to keeping Deadpool 3 faithful to what came before, despite being in the hands of a new team.

In June of 2022, Deadpool 3’s writers assured fans the movie would be R-rated and “not Disney-fied.”

Feige also seems somewhat involved in the development process of the film alongside leading man Ryan Reynolds, as he noted that “It’s very fun to be in the world of the Ryan Reynolds show.”