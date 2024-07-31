Is FBI: Most Wanted Season 6 happening? New episodes and cast news explained

With the original series and Season 4 of the spin-off, International, on the way, all eyes are on FBI: Most Wanted Season 6.

Thankfully, we’ve got good news on that front. The future of Dick Wolf’s franchise has been decided. Luckily for us, it shares the same fate as his other franchise, One Chicago.

Along with Chicago Med Season 10, Chicago PD Season 12, and Chicago Fire Season 13, FBI: Most Wanted will be back on our screens sooner rather than later.

However, some disappointing updates about the cast have come out.

The FBI: Most Wanted Season 6 release date is October 15, 2024. It will air every Thursday from 10 pm to 11 pm.

CBS

The show will follow in the footsteps of the other new seasons in the FBI world and be broadcast as part of CBS’ fall 2024-2025 schedule.

It’ll be the closing bow on ‘FBI Tuesdays’. We’re back to normalcy after 2023’s shortened seasons following the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes.

That’s not all, though; on July 13, 2024, at the TCA Summer Press Tour, CBS also shared that Most Wanted has been renewed for multiple seasons, securing its place until 2027/2028.

What could the plot be?

No Season 6 plot details have been shared yet.

CBS

Season 5 ended with the team stopping the dirty bomb threat, but there were no hints about future storylines. However, there will probably be a bit of a hangover from the intensity of that, and we’ve got Ray and Cora’s wedding to look forward to.

You know the name of the game, though: we’ll see the Fugitive Task Force back for more procedural action under Special Agent Remy Scott.

We expect the narrative to continue in the usual one-case-per-week format.

Who’s in the cast?

The main cast is expected to return in FBI: Most Wanted Season 6, but some will make fewer appearances.

Similar to Grey’s Anatomy Season 21, Most Wanted has elected to reduce the number of a few actors’ appearances in Season 6. That means that a couple of characters will be in fewer episodes as a result of cost-cutting measures.

According to Deadline, series regulars will have their minimum guaranteed appearances cut by two episodes in Season 6.

There are no details on who this affects. We’ll likely not know until we watch next season or a full cast list is shared.

It will be prominent characters, since the change targets series regulars instead of recurring ones.

Is there a FBI: Most Wanted Season 6 trailer?

There’s no trailer yet, but we should get one by late September 2024 before the October premiere.

CBS

How to watch

FBI: Most Wanted Season 6 will air on CBS on Tuesdays at 10 pm starting on October 15, 2024.

There are no changes from previous seasons on this front; it’s the last of the FBI shows to air.

Previous seasons have usually landed on Sky in the UK. There are no dates for the UK release yet, though.

Check out other new TV shows like 9-1-1 Lone Star Season 5, and The Rookie Season 7 for more weekly drama.