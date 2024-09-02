Is Father of the Bride Part 3 real? Poster explained

According to a new viral poster, Steve Martin is returning for Father of the Bride Part 3 this year, with Florence Pugh seemingly joining the cast – but something doesn’t seem right.

The first Father of the Bride movie, released in 1991, is one of the best rom-coms ever. It was a bona fide crowdpleaser, landing well with critics and even better with audiences, rocketing its box office haul to $129 million.

Its sequel picked up four years later, with George’s daughter Annie happily married and pregnant… but there’s an unexpected complication: his wife Nina gets pregnant too.

Article continues after ad

It was similarly successful, and while a third film never fully materialized, a new poster suggests it may finally be happening – except, it isn’t.

Father of the Bride Part 3 poster is completely fake

Father of the Bride Part 3 isn’t happening, nor is Steve Martin expected to return for another movie in the series anytime soon.

You’ve sadly been duped by one of YODA BBY ABY’s fake posters on Facebook (although, compared to some of their work, this one is a tad more convincing). You may have also been fooled by “The Trunch” Matilda spinoff.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

YODA BBY ABY: Facebook

“The Banks family is back for more wedding antics in Father of the Bride Part III! Steve Martin and Diane Keaton return in this delightful sequel, with Florence Pugh starring as Megan Banks, the newest bride-to-be,” its fake press release reads.

“With Martin Short’s unpredictable humor in the mix, the path to the altar promises plenty of surprises. Experience the warmth, laughter, and inevitable wedding chaos when it arrives in cinemas this November 2024!”

Despite thousands of comments and shares from people who’ve lapped it up, it absolutely isn’t real.

Article continues after ad

Will a third movie ever happen?

Father of the Bride Part 3 already exists, but there’s a catch: it’s a mini-sequel that premiered on Netflix’s YouTube channel during the pandemic.

After the success of Part 2, Nancy Meyers confirmed that she was working on a third film with director Charles Shyer. Speaking to the Sun Sentinel, she teased it would “have their characters confronting serious problems in their relationship – but ending up with a stronger bond than ever.”

Article continues after ad

It never came to fruition, with Martin denying rumors of a threequel following Matty Banks’ gay marriage.

Article continues after ad

However, on September 25, 2020, everyone in the original cast (Steve Martin, Diane Keaton, Martin Short, Kimberly Williams-Paisley, Kieran Culkin, and George Newbern) reunited for Father of the Bride Part 3(ish).

The short film takes place over a series of video calls, with the family trying to plan and prepare for Matty’s wedding amid global restrictions. It introduces some heavyweight talent to the mix, with Florence Pugh playing Megan Banks, Alexandra Shipp playing Matty’s wife, Ben Platt portraying Annie and Bryan’s son, and Robert De Niro playing Matty’s father-in-law-to-be.

Article continues after ad

It was met with a mixed response from fans; some thought it was sweet and nostalgic, while others thought it was a little too contrived and saccharine. Sadly, if you’re desperate for a third movie, it’ll have to do.

If you want to read about another film that isn’t real, check out our article on Adam Sandler’s live-action Simpsons movie. Otherwise, you can find other new movies to watch this month.

Article continues after ad