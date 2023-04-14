Fatal Attraction series: Release date, trailer, cast, plot & more

A TV series based on hit movie Fatal Attraction is airing on Paramount+ later this month – here’s everything we know about the adaptation, from release date and trailer, to cast, plot, and more.

Fatal Attraction was one of the most successful – and controversial – films of the 1980s. An erotic thriller, it starred Michael Douglas and Glenn Close as a couple having an affair behind his wife’s back. When the Douglas character ends said affair, Close’s character turns on him, and makes his life hell.

The 1987 movie had its roots in British television however, being based on a 1980 TV movie called Diversion. Both versions were written by James Dearden.

Now, Fatal Attraction is returning to the small-screen, via a star-studded mini-series – so, here’s everything we know about the show, from release date and trailer, to cast, plot, and more.

Fatal Attraction launches on April 30, 2023 on Paramount+.

The first three episodes will launch that day, with the next three dropping at weekly intervals.

This is the release schedule…

Episode 1: April 30

Episode 2: April 30

Episode 3: April 30

Episode 4: May 7

Episode 5: May 14

Episode 6: May 21

Fatal Attraction trailer

The trailer for Fatal Attraction on Paramount+ can be viewed below…

The trailer starts with Dan Gallagher in prison for the murder of Alex Forrest, which is a major departure from what happens at the end of the movie. Though it ends with Dan stating: “I did not kill that woman, and I’m going to prove it.”

The footage also features the iconic Fatal Attraction line: “I’m not going to be ignored, Dan.”

Fatal Attraction cast – Who’s in it?

The main cast for Fatal Attraction is as follows…

Joshua Jackson as Dan Gallagher

Lizzy Caplan as Alex Forrest

Amanda Peet as Beth Gallagher

Alyssa Jirrels as Ellen Gallagher

Toby Huss as Mike Gerard

Reno Wilson as Det. Earl Booker

Brian Goodman as Arthur Tomlinson

The supporting cast includes Jessica Harper, Wanda De Jesus, John Getz, David Sullivan, David Meunier, Walter Perez, and Dee Wallace.

Fatal Attraction plot – What happens?

The official synopsis for Fatal Attraction is as follows: “A passionate affair takes a volatile and dangerous turn when a woman refuses to allow her married lover to put an end to it.”

While the trailer description pitches the show as “a deep-dive reimagining of the classic psychosexual thriller and ‘80s cultural touchstone.”

Fatal Attraction hits Paramount+ on April 30, while you can check out more TV hubs below…

