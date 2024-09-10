Fast & Furious star arrested and facing jail if he doesn’t pay $73k in two days

Tyrese Gibson, one of the stars of the Fast and Furious franchise, has been arrested and ordered to pay over $73,000 after allegedly missing child support payments.

While his co-stars are gearing up for Fast 11, Gibson’s real-life woes could land him behind bars. The star, who’s played Roman Pearce in the Fast and Furious movies since 2003, was arrested in Fulton County Superior Court in Georgia on September 9.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, he was held in contempt after failing to pay child support, with his nonpayment amounting to $73,525.73.

Universal Pictures

Gibson had been ordered to pay $10,690 every month since April 2023, but reportedly only payed $2,200 per month.

Due to the high amount of missed payments, Judge Kevin Farmer had him arrested, but TMZ reported that Gibson was released from custody after his attorney Tanya Mitchell Graham filed an appeal.

Now, Gibson needs to pay the entire owed amount within 48 hours, including his ex-wife Samantha Lee’s $7,500 in legal fees, or he could be jailed.

The actor is said to be working with his lawyers to pay the fine and leave Georgia to return to his home in California.

This marks a significant development in Gibson’s ongoing legal battles with Lee over the couple’s daughter, Soraya.

Prior to his arrest, he wrote in a now-deleted Instagram post, “Samantha’s lawyer Adam Gleklen and William Alexander who are besties with the judge Kevin M Farmer [ collusion ].”

He continued, “We are APPEALING ALL OF HIS RULINGS AND ALREADY HAVE TRIED TO GET THIS JUDGE THROWN OFF THE BENCH TWICE. It’s pretty clear that they hate my guts, but I must remind them and everything about my life and my success. I’ve worked my ass off since I was 14 years old to get here. #FamilyLawCourts are the WORST TOWARDS FATHERS.”

