Fargo Season 5: Release date, cast, plot & more

The next season of Fargo is right around the corner. Here’s everything we know about Fargo Season 5, including the release date, cast, plot, and more.

Over its past four remarkable seasons, viewers have been enthralled by the quirky antics and often misunderstood residents of primarily Minnesota and North Dakota.

Just like the Joel and Ethan Coen-directed 1996 classic film, the series propels the small Midwestern town drama into a thrilling whirlwind of mysteries, mischief, and murder. Names like Billy Bob Thornton, Kirsten Dunst, Ewan McGregor, Kieran Culkin, and Chris Rock have graced previous seasons, and Season 5 is steering in an equally tantalizing direction.

Here’s everything we know about Fargo Season 5 so far:

Contents

Fargo Season 5’s release date has been confirmed, and the first episode is scheduled to air on November 21, 2023.

Fans can eagerly mark their calendars for the fifth season’s premiere date on November 21, 2023, at 10 p.m. ET/PT. New episodes will air weekly on FX, with next-day streaming available on Hulu.

Fargo Season 5 Cast: Who will be in it?

The cast of Fargo Season 5 has been confirmed and will include a long list of established stars and emerging talents.

The Fargo Season 5 cast includes:

Jon Hamm as Sheriff Roy Tillman

Juno Temple as Dorothy “Dot” Lyon

Joe Keery as Gator Tillman

Jennifer Jason Leigh as Lorraine Lyon

David Rysdahl as Wayne Lyon

Sam Spruell as Ole Munch

Richa Moorjani as Indira Olmstead

Lamorne Morris as Witt Farr

Dave Foley as Danish Graves

Fargo Season 5 Plot: What is it about?

Set in 2019, Fargo Season 5 follows the tumultuous journey of Dorothy “Dot” Lyon, a seemingly typical Midwestern housewife with a hidden past, now pursued by law enforcement.

Sheriff Roy Tillman has been on Dot’s trail for a long time and is closer than ever to nabbing her. Dot’s secrets begin to unravel, and she attempts to shield her family, especially her husband, Wayne.

Wayne turns to his mother, Lorraine Lyon, the CEO of the largest debt collection agency in the country, to help protect his wife.

However, more law enforcement, including Minnesota Police Deputy Indira Olmstead and North Dakota Deputy Witt Farr, are closing in on Dot. With twists and turns, the season explores themes of survival, family, and the consequences of hidden truths.

Overall, Fargo Season 5 promises to be a thrilling addition to the anthology, weaving a tangled web of well-developed characters, dramatic mysteries, mayhem, and murder. With Emmy and Golden Globe-winning credentials, the upcoming season is undoubtedly set to captivate audiences once again.

That’s everything we know about Fargo Season 5, but we’ll be sure to update this hub as more info rolls out.