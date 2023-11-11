Fantastic Four will take influence from It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia

The MCU’s Fantastic Four director has recently revealed that his past work on sitcom It’s Always Sunny will influence his superhero work.

With a Fantastic Four movie on the way in the MCU‘s sixth phase, there have been plenty of developments, with WandaVision‘s Matt Shakman set to direct while Disaster Wedding’s Jeff Kaplan and Ian Springer have written the script.

So far we’ve heard the news of production starting, and cast rumors, but as for the actual plot itself, information is very limited.

However, the movies director has now mentioned an inspiration for the flick, and it’s certainly a surprising one.

It’s Always Sunny inspires Fantastic Four director

In a recent interview with ComicBook.com, director Matt Shakman, who has also worked on 43 episodes of the popular sitcom It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia, stated that the Always Sunny actors taught him some valuable lessons, specifically in comedy and chemistry:

“I’ve learned so much from working on It’s Always Sunny over the years,” he explained. “Those guys bring a unique combination of playfulness and precision, and I think you have to have both of those things in everything you make.

“You have to still be a kid in the sandbox playing and inventing, but you also have to be rigorous about what you’re doing and comedy is even more rigorous than anything else. The precision of making something funny is often way harder than making something really complicated with special effects work. So playfulness and precision.”

“That rule of improv is such a good thing for the creative process,” Shakman continued. “‘I like what you’re bringing. Now let’s also do that plus this.’ And that’s, I think, the essence of collaboration and it’s how I think anything good, whether it’s a giant awesome show like Monarch that’s made across continents, or whether it’s something Paddy’s Pub made for two nickels with four or five people. So that spirit infects, I think, or informs, I should say, everything that I do.”

Shakman previously dropped out of working on the next Star Trek film for Fantastic Four. This movie is also coming in the wake of a release shake up for the MCU, which you can read more about here.

To read more about the MCU’s Fantastic Four movie, head here. And you can check out our other superhero hubs below:

